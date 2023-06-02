Fit Rockstar Show host Isabelle Turell has some of the best athletes in the IFBB Pro League on podcast to share some inside stories on how they’ve become successful and share their stories to inspire fans. Among those athletes were Jasmine Payne, a wellness competitor who started her 2023 campaign with a second-place finish at the Charlotte Pro, which she described positively.

“It was an amazing start to my season. It was an opportunity for me to make it nasty on the stage once again,” she told Turell at the beginning of the interview. Payne also shared that she was observing Ramadan as a part of her prep.

“So, for 30 days and 30 nights while the sun was up, I wasn’t eating or drinking water.”

Payne felt that helped her transformation, which led to her top two finish, but it wasn’t easy. Preparing for a show on its own is challenging enough, but she had to find ways to get calories in while honoring her commitment.

“The hardest part of Ramadan for me was just a change in schedule because we eat at 7:30, 7:45, and then we break our fast. I started going to the gym at 2 30, and so having to wake up in the middle of the night to eat but also trying to get enough sleep so that when I go into the gym my workouts are efficient right?”

This turned out to be a blessing for Payne because she grew mentally from the process.

“I realized that through that time it helped me to create a mind over matter connection.”

Payne revealed that her next show will be the Miami Muscle Beach Pro Am on June 3rd, and if she wins, she will qualify for the 2023 Olympia in Orlando, Florida on Nov. 2-5. Payne talks more about her personal story and competitive mindset in this special episode. If you want to see more of the Fit Rockstar Show, subscribe to the Olympia TV YouTube channel and turn on notifications so you can watch all new episodes every Saturday at 12 noon Eastern time. Don’t forget to follow @fitrockstarshow on Instagram as well.