Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock

Nutrition

The Bodybuilder's Ultimate Guide to Alcohol

Go light instead of heavy for your next drink, preventing empty calories from hitting your lean physique.

canaya thumbnail by CPT
Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock

Let's face it, you're going to be tempted to indulge every now and again—it's only natural.

Going hard in the gym while keeping a sound diet is a lot of work, and there are worse things than wanting to unwind (a little) with friends and family. That said, it's hard to relax when you know you're sabotaging your lean physique. Playing the macro-counting game is a sure-fire way to take the fun out of a good time. Just remember: Moderation is key. 

Yes, you can still get a buzz without destroying all your hard work, but it'll be a lot easier if you make smart drinking choices. We're not promoting the sauce, but this comprehensive drink guide will help you curb the damage in enjoying a cold one or two (or three).

1 of 4
Master1305 / Shutterstock
Beer

There's good news, moderate beer consumption has been linked to decreasing heart disease and lowering the risk for hypertension. Again, the key is moderate consumption—meaning two drinks a day for men and one drink a day for women. For starters, not every beer is made the same way and most contain powerful antioxidants called phenols. Phenols are more commonly found in ales, so your tall boy can pack on the health benefits. That's only with moderate consumption, not chugging down several beers. 

Brand Calories Carbs (g) ABV (%)
Bud Select 55 55 1.9 2.4
Beck's Premier Light 64 3.9 2.3
Miller64 64 2.4 2.8
Molson Canadian 67 67 2 3
Michelob Ultra 95 2.6 4.2

Amounts are per 12 oz. 

Ales: Left Hand Good Juju is an ale that's blended with exclusive herbs and spices, creating a fuller flavor. And, it's also got dash of ginger—a superfood that has been seen to alleviate post-workout inflammation and ease a sour stomach. It only has 131 calories, 12.1g of carbs, and a 4.5% alcohol content. A pale ale to add to the list is Sierra Nevada Pale Ale, which is made with hops and a slight orange blossom. Reap its phenol benefits at only 175 calories, 14.1g of carbs, and 5.6% alcohol content.

  • For those who are gluten-free, New Planet 3R Raspberry Ale is a solid choice. It's made with sorghum, corn, and raspberry puree malt. It's made with raspberries, so it gives you an antioxidant boost. It contains 160 calories, 11g of carbs, and has a 5% alcohol content. 

Light beer: When you're looking to go a bit lighter (and cheaper), Bud Light might be your choice. It only contains 110 calories, 6.6g of carbs, and a 4.2% alcohol content. 

Alcoholic cider: We haven't forgotten the cider fans: Magners Irish Cider Original  is our choice here. It has only 150 calories and 14g of carbs. 

Stout: Associated with Irish car bombs, Guinness Draught surprisingly makes the healthy list. Why? Because it's phenol-rich. Macro-breakdown: 119 calories, 9.7g of carbs, and a 4% alcohol content. 

Lager: We're going Dutch here. Heineken Lager is a classic beer. It clocks in at 110 calories, 8.5g of carbs, and a 4% alcohol intake. Plus, it's made with high standards in mind, using only water, hops, and yeast.

2 of 4
K.Decha / Shutterstock
Wine

Wine doesn't just taste great, it's good for you. Studies have shown that red wine beats white in health benefits due to the compound reservatrol. Reservatrol has been linked to reducing the risk for certain cancers, preventing age-related memory decline, inhibiting weight gain, and protecting your pearly whites. 

For those who are white wine fans, stick with the drier whites like Rieslings of Sauvignon Blanks. They have their own health benefits. A study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that antioxidants in white wine are similar to that in olive oil—boosting heart function. 

Brand/Type Calories Carbs (g) ABV (%)
Carlo Rossi White Zinfandel 85 7.5 8
Martini & Rossi Prosecco 105 5 10.5
Franzia Cabernet Sauvignon 117 5 12.5
Syrah 122 4 12.5

Amounts are per 5 oz. 

3 of 4
New Africa / Shutterstock
Liquor

Liquor is your lowest-calorie option when it comes to alcohol. A shot of whisky, vodka, or rum will only set you back about 70-100 calories. The problem most people run into is when they order liquor with tons of sugary mixers loaded with tons of empty calories. So just order your drink neat.

That shot will do more than give you a buzz. Researchers at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology found that people who consumed light to moderate amounts of liquor had a lower risk of heart failure and heart attacks than those who abstained from alcohol. So don't go crazy, but enjoy yourself. 

Whiskey

Brand Calories
Pendleton 96
Jack Daniel's 98
Bushmills 98
Jim Beam 100
Jameson 104

 Amounts are per 1.5 oz. All contain zero carbs and 40% alcohol by volume.

Vodka

Brand Calories ABV (%)
Skinnygirl Bare Naked 75 30
Smirnoff Sorbet Light 78 30
Monarch Citron 84 35
Ketel One 96 40
Absolut 96 40

Amounts are per 1.5 oz. All contain zero carbs. 

Rum

Brand Calories ABV (%)
Monarch Pineapple 79 30
Malibu 81 30
Captain Morgan 86 35
Myers 97 40
4 of 4
santypan / Shutterstock
Mixers

Mixed drinks can easily sneak in the extra, unwanted calories, such as a Long Island Iced Tea can pack on a few hundred calories. The goal is to keep the drink simple, limiting what type of syrups and mixers you throw into it. 

The simplest drink you can order is a vodka soda with lime: 1 shot of vodka, 4 shots of soda water, and 1-2 limes—containing roughly 75 calories and 0g of carbs. 

Skip the margarita mix, and make your own—the added sugars from a mix will destroy your macro-game for the night. All you need: 2oz of tequila, 1 1/2oz lime juice, 1oz orange juice, 1 teaspoon of agave, and 1 lime wedge. Agave is a great sugar substitute that has only 21 calories and 5g of carbs in one teaspoon. 

Make a 200-calorie Cosmo by subbing in club soda for liquor. The recipe: 2oz of citrus-flavored vodka, club soda, cranberry juice, and juice from a lime wedge. 

The mixer really determines it all—calories and macros. Syrups, soda, and juices are all empty calories, which can make a negative impact on your hard-training muscles. 

  • Lime juice: 20 calories and 7g of carbs
  • Club soda: 0 calories and 0g of carbs per 8oz
  • Diet cranberry juice: 5 calories and 2g of carbs per 8oz
  • Diet Lemon Lipton Iced Tea: 5 calories
  • Diet soda: 0 calories and 0g of carbs 
  • Truvia (simple syrup substitute): 0 calories and 0g of carbs

Caloric information courtesy of manufacturer websites and getdrunknotfat.com 

For access to exclusive fitness advice, interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Topics:
Comments