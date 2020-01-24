Fotokvadrat / Shutterstock

Training

2 Simple Steps To Keep Your Body Symmetrical

Avoid looking disproportionate with this two step method to keep your body balanced

anthony-headshot thumbnail by CPT
Fotokvadrat / Shutterstock

The greatest physiques were not known for just one body part—they were known as the best because they had the best OVERALL body. Arnold Schwarzenegger was known for having an awesome chest and great arms, but he was also known for having perfect symmetry.

Symmetry is the true definition of a great physique. When you have a body that flows together like a sculpture, it's so much more appealing to the eye then having one bodypart that stands out over the rest. You don't want to be known as the guy who only has big arms and no chest.

Building a symmetryical physique is a continuous process, and as you begin to learn more about your body the process will become easier. The key is to stay ahead and focus on your weak points; you never want your strong points to become overwhelming, which can lead to an imbalance in overall development. 

Symmetry isn't only top to bottom, it's also left to right. You never want to have one side of your body be noticeably larger or smaller. Most of us have a dominant side, usually if you're right handed your right side is stronger. Since we use our right hand more often than our left, the left side lags behind—making the non-dominant side appearing smaller.

Here, you'll find a way to keep your body composition in balance as you start your development.

 

1 of 2
YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV / Shutterstock
Step No. 1: Ask Yourself the Right Questions

Your training will dictate which muscle groups need to grow and in what order. If your chest grows easily but your calves are stubborn, then you need to adjust accordingly. The first step to building a balanced physique beings with taking a long look at yourself in the mirror. Pick yourself apart, and ask the following questions.

  • Do you have an equal amount of muscle on your upper body as you do on your lower body?
  • Take a good look at your physique from left to right -- is there proper balance?
  • Do you see any obvious weak points?
  • What are your strong points?
2 of 2
Africa Studio / Shutterstock
Step No. 2 : Customize Your Training

Once you've answered those questions, it's time to develop your program. Start prioritzing your body parts—putting more emphasis on your weak points

For example, let's say your weakest body parts—No. 1 being the weakest—are as follows:

  1. Calves 
  2. Legs
  3. Back
  4. Arms
  5. Shoulders
  6. Chest (rest)

When putting together your routine, begin by placing a majority of your workouts and volume toward body parts 1-3. These body parts are lagging behind and need more attention. Optimally, you should follow this outline until things begin to change. But if your legs start growing, and your chest development starts to lag, then prioritzie the following: 

  1. Calves (better than previous but still weakest)
  2. Chest
  3. Legs
  4. Back
  5. Shoulders
  6. Arms

After taking a full inventory of your body, and finding which side is larger, start incorporating more dumbbell isolation movements into your training. Dumbbells well help each arm work independently, allowing for fuller development. 

Development of a perfectly proportionate body does not come overnight. It takes constant assessing. Looking at yourself in the mirror in an honest way can truly help balance out your physique. Remember each body part responds and grows differently, it’s your job to make sure that you put all the right pieces together to form a true work of art.

For access to exclusive fitness advice, interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Topics:
Comments