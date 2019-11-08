sportpoint / Shutterstock

Training

4 Keys for a Stronger Bench Press and Bigger Chest

Going through the motions just isn't good enough.

by
Most experienced lifters have a goal when we enter those gym doors each day, whether it's hitting arms, legs, or shoulders. It becomes a routine and, eventually, a way of life. After all, when your goal is to lift bigger and better, you've got to put in some serious effort to get results.

That goes for every muscle group, but one area that's long been associated with strength and fitness is the chest. Even people who have never set foot in a gym know that the king of chest exercises is the bench press, so it makes sense that many lifters spend considerable time and effort improving it.

To keep your chest growing and your bench press weights rising, take note of these four keys for a bigger and better bench and ensure you're hitting your goals each and everytime your on that bench. 

1. Build Supporting Muscles

“My triceps are too strong,” said no bench presser ever. If you want a big bench—hell, if you want big arms—you need bigger, stronger tri’s. Most of the assistance work will focus on those soon-to-be fillets hanging off the backs of your arms.

You are also going to need a big back so you have a bigger base to press from. Rows and pullups are essential, so just hammer away at these moves.

Your shoulders are the final piece of the pie. Keep them healthy while slowly building up their strength and mass.

 

2. Consistency

Pick one program and stick to it for a year's time so you can discover what your body responds to best.

More important, figure out what doesn't work for you so you can start cutting things out.

3. Effort

Yes, some days you feel like garbage, and you're just going to go through the motions. Even top power lifters and bodybuilders have those days. The difference?

For them, it's rare, and it's usually a sign that they need to rest. For a beginner or intermediate lifter, it's safe to say that you will benefit more from pushing through it and test your resolve than head home. 

4. Purpose

One of my favorite talking points from Arnold was about why he felt like he was better than his competitiors.

When he performed a set, his entire focus was on the muscle he was training- feeling every contraction squeezing as hard as possible. Basically he said something along the lines of "I'm in dah muscle".

He was the best because he had purpose. Emulate that Oak's laser-like focus

