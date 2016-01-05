The 6 Worst Things to Do for Six Pack Abs

Stronger, muscular abs are probably one of the most sought after physique improvements. For some, the aim is to lose belly fat and achieve a tighter stomach. For others, greater core strength is the goal. But many gym rats can't help but want the ultimate physique achievement: the kind of rock solid, shredded six pack you see in cologne ads and on magazine covers.

While building amazing abs isn't rocket science, people constantly make mistakes in the gym that will hold back their progress. No matter how well developed your abs get, you will never see them in bold relief unless body fat levels are at about nine percent or less, which means paying strict attention to diet and most likely, aerobic workouts as well.

Do you want some action hero abs? Then don’t make these six common core training mistakes.