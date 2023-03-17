Champion athletes not only want to make themselves better, but they also want to help others improve. On a recent episode of Femme Flex Friday, three-time Ms. Olympia Andrea Shaw and six-time Figure Olympia champion Cydney Gillon joined host Alina Popa in a gym to share secrets that have helped them become world champions in their respective divisions. Gillon was up first, and she shared that she emphasizes her back when it comes to preparing for competitions.

“Everybody knows that a V-taper is extremely, extremely crucial,” said Gillon. She went on to share that the importance of that taper is because of the division she competes in. Figure athletes face the front, side, and rear. That is all they do for the judges. To maximize that V-taper, Gillon likes to use both pullups and lat pulldowns with a wide grip.

“Everything was focused on the outisde, pulling down and out. Not necessarily inside because I didn’t need that type of depth and width.”

Next up was Shaw, and the three-time Rising Phoenix champ joined eight-time Ms. Olympia Lenda Murray in the gym to provide her own favorite movements. Shaw focused on the shoulders, and specifically the rear delts with the rear delt flye.

“When done correctly, rear delts are involved as well as some of the upper back muscles,” she explained. While demonstrating the movement, Shaw shared why she feels it can be a troublesome area for some competitors and fitness enthusiasts.

“Most people tend to train what they can see face on in the mirror. So, it definitely takes a little more effort to really go after the things you can’t see,” Shaw said. “Keep a tall posture, and control the weight.”

Both Gillon and Shaw share much more than focusing on form, so make sure you watch the entire show to learn what it takes to improve your back. Femme Flex Friday airs every Friday on Olympia TV. You can also follow @femmeflexfriday on Instagram for updates and behind the scenes content.