The 2024 Olympia Weekend at the Resorts World in Las Vegas, NV on October 11th and 12th will feature all 11 of the IFBB Pro League divisions. The most inspirational competition of those 11 for many fans must be the Men’s Wheelchair division. The athletes who will face the judges and spectators are not only the best wheelchair bodybuilders on the planet, but they have had to overcome great odds to achieve their own greatness.

One such competitor is James Berger, who will make his Olympia debut when the opening callouts are made. Berger qualified for the Olympia thanks to winning the 2024 Dallas Pro Wheelchair title earlier in the summer. After coming up just short of qualifying in 2023, Berger was determined to seal the deal in 2024.

“I didn’t want to leave anything to chance. Winning a show meant there was no doubt.”

Like all the best physique athletes in the world, Berger is very competitive. He developed that while growing up in Oklahoma. He played football, ran track, and competed in powerlifting, but he also looked for opportunities to work and earn money for himself.

“I had a really good upbringing, nothing to complain about.”

His life changed forever on May 29, 2010. After making the admitted mistake of drinking and driving at an estimated top speed of 110 mph, he wrecked his truck and hit a corner post of a fence. The truck went end over end multiple times and hit the top of a gooseneck trailer as well as a horse trailer. It would also hit two small trees before finally stopping upside down. Berger said it was six hours before he was found and another hour to get him out of the truck.

“I don’t remember any of this,” he said. “Don’t drink and drive.”

Berger broke his T10, T11, and T12 vertebrae in his spine. The injuries he suffered are considered incomplete spinal cord injuries because he can use his hip flexors, but he is unable to lock out his legs. At first, he resorted to the bottle to mask the pain, but he gave that up in 2014. Berger credited a group of friends as well as his mother, daughter, and best friend Whitney for not letting him get too depressed and helping find the best path forward.

“I’m very grateful for that. I don’t dwell on it,” he shared.

He also realized that he hit a milestone while he was sharing his story that made him smile. “I have been sober for 10 years now.”

While Berger acknowledges that some days have more challenges than others, he is able to stay upbeat and positive, which can be a big reason behind his success as a bodybuilder and Mutant sponsored athlete. His first connection to the sport was when he saw Wheelchair Bodybuilding legend Nick Scott on YouTube. Berger saw his story and experience and decided to begin his own journey, which led him to where he is now.

“I did my first show in 2017 and have been doing it ever since then.”

Now he is about to compete on the biggest stage in the sport, the Olympia. There are some nerves that he faces as the big event draws near, but that is overshadowed by the positivity that comes with the opportunity.

“I’m honestly excited,” he shared. “I’ve been to the Olympia and helped backstage. To be on the competitive side of it is a whole different ballgame. I want to bring the best version of myself to that stage.”

Beyond the stage, Berger helps Scott on the social media and online side. He is very passionate about contributing to something that has changed his life for the better. Many people would never see being in a wheelchair as a good thing, but Berger has found the positives and works to maximize those.

“The chair has taken me more places than I would have been walking around,” he acknowledged. “I’m really excited to see where the Olympia takes me.”

He also hopes that others use his example as incentive to overcome their own adversity for the better.

“Don’t ever give up. You have to trust the process and be disciplined.”

Follow Berger on Instagram: @ifbbpro_james_b.

Go to www.mrolympia.com to learn more about all 11 divisions at the Olympia and to order the 2024 Olympia pay-per-view so you can see all the action live as it happens.

James Berger’s Olympia Upper Back Workout

Single-arm Cable Row

3 sets: 12-15 reps

Berger starts with a unilateral cable exercise to help him keep constant tension on the lats and focus on each side of his back individually.

“Keep your elbow tucked in to your side and control the weight.”

Reverse-grip Lat Pulldown

3 sets: 12-15 reps

The second exercise helps target the lower lats, specifically. Berger is not afraid of adding weight on this one, either. He explained, “Control the weight and go heavy as possible before losing your form.”

Wide-grip Lat Pulldown

3 sets: 12-15 reps

Berger’s final movement for the upper back is a second pulldown movement. He will focus on the entire lat as well as the rest of the upper back, and the goal is to make the most of the final exercise of the session.

“Control the weight, and after three sets go home happy!”