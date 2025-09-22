Bodybuilding royalty was united recently, as Mr Olympia Samson Dauda and Men’s Physique champ Ryan Terry got together for a sweat-filled shoulder workout in order to defend their reigns in Las Vegas.

With bodybuilding’s biggest show now only around three weeks away, Samson Dauda, who beat out Hadi Choopan and Derek Lunsford to claim his first Mr Olympia crown in 2024 teamed with fellow Brit and current back-to-back Men’s Physique kingpin, Ryan Terry in order to complete an epic shoulder workout, so that they can continue to carry the industry aloft. Here’s how it went down.

Samson Dauda and Ryan Terry’s Super Shoulder Workout

Plate Loaded Iso-Lateral Seated Shoulder Press

Standing Lateral Raise Machine

Seated Reverse Fly

Seated Cable Crossover Reverse Fly

Seated Low-to-High Cable Fly

Barbell Shoulder Shrugs

Samson Dauda and Ryan Terry’s Super Shoulder Workout Breakdown

Partaking in the plate loaded iso-lateral shoulder press, the history making duo worked on strength and symmetry, blasting their deltoids in order to bolster their boulder-like shoulders. The standing lateral raise machine was up next and is a favorite because lateral raises broaden the shoulders and help to create the much-hallowed V-shape appearance.

Note that Dauda and Ryan exercised with a slow and controlled motion whenever possible, making sure to concentrate on building muscle rather than stroking egos, and that’s just as well, because moves like the seated reverse fly are extremely humbling and require little weight to seriously tax the rear of the shoulders, such as the deltoids, and the major upper back muscles like the rhomboids and trapezius. Both men are hoping to defend their crowns at the fast-approaching 2025 Olympia event, so they doubled down and added a seated cable crossover reverse fly into the mix, making for a detailed deltoids workout that should lead to serious muscle growth.

The penultimate move was the seated low-to-high cable fly. Primarily, this exercise targets the chest, but it hammers the shoulders and triceps too, especially if you work towards failure like the boys did here. Then, for the finish, Dauda and Terry worked their upper back to the max with barbell shrugs, hitting the trapezius and rhomboids again for good measure, while building strength and power in their forearms and grip.

The big Brits gave each other the motivation they needed to complete this workout, and with Dauda hoping to claim his second Mr Olympia title, and Terry hoping to threepeat Men’s Physique, every pound of weight lifted, and every additional rep completed could make all the difference in one of the most competitive year’s the industry has seen in their divisions. To try this workout for yourself, start out light and build up the weight when you are happy with your form. Aim for 2-3 sets of 8-12 reps and take the same slow and controlled approach as the guys, stretching at the top of the lift, and squeezing the muscles as they contract.

That was a “Frikkin Bangin session” hailed Samson Dauda, noting that his brother in iron Ryan Terry had gifted him a watch in honor of their gym crushing colab.

To find out whose time it is to shine on the Olympia stage between October 9 and 12

