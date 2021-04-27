Many beginners and trainees look to bodybuilders and physique athletes for guidance on how to build their bodies in the most effective ways possible. One of their goals is to someday be that person who future iron rookies look to for advice on how to look like them.

These four elite competitors have all been those beginners, and now they are in the role as role models of fitness. Over the years they have shared their expertise with M&F, Flex, and M&F Hers. Their world-class physiques have been the result of hard work and consistency. You apply those two pillars of principles to this back workout, and your reward can very well be followers and fellow gymgoers asking you how you achieved such superior results.