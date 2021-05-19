The triceps may not be as popular of a muscle group to train as the biceps may be, but hitting the back of the upper arms hard will add significant size and play a big role in developing a complete physique. They are also involved in major pressing movements. So having a set of triceps that look strong and are strong can’t be emphasized enough.

That’s why Muscle & Fitness, Flex, and M&F Hers has always taken triceps training seriously. Because of that we have talked shop with a lot of bodybuilding and physique champions over the years. We have found tips from four such champions that can help you push the limits and stretch the tape measure.