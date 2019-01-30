Per Bernal / M+F Magazine

The Top 8 Mass-Building Machines

A good machine can hold up to its free weight counterparts for a mass- and strength-building workout.

Please allow me to put this particular discussion to bed here and now, because the truth is that both free weights and machines have their advantages and disadvan­tages, pros and cons. In fact, the strengths of one can often be said to be the weaknesses of the other—and vice versa. However, without delving too far into the science, bio­mechanics, EMG studies, and physiology, I can assure you that it is a proper balance of free weights (i.e., movements that require barbells and/or dumbbells) and machines (i.e., plate­loaded, selectorized, and cable exercises) that will pave the most rapid and efficient path to building the Herculean physique you are after—not just one or the other alone.

With that in mind, this article is going to focus on some of my favorite machine­ based exercises and why I feel that they’re so valuable in one’s pursuit of building more muscle. I will not be naming any specific machines by brand but rather simply discussing various types of machines in general—most of which are common to any decently equipped commercial gym. 

1. Cable or Lever Preacher Curl

Personally I have never gotten much out of the standard, angled preacher curl using a barbell, as it is harsh on my elbows at the point of stretch and does not allow for an optimal contraction. However, with the machine version it is easier to control the eccentric contraction so that you can safely achieve a good stretch. Additionally, because there is still resistance pulling downward at the top, one is able to get a much harder, and thus productive, squeeze.

VALUABLE VARIATIONS: Alter your grip from narrow to wide to help better target the inner or outer biceps heads. In addition, try this exercise unilaterally for maximum concentration and neural drive.

2. Pec Deck

Many lifters think of this exercise as a “finishing” movement rather than as a mass builder—but I totally disagree. Two of the best ways to cause microtears within muscle fibers (which then need to be repaired bigger and stronger) are through a deep stretch and an intense peak contraction, which the pec deck provides on every rep! Make sure to keep the elbows up and in line with the hands throughout the set in order to maximize pectoral activation. 

VALUABLE VARIATIONS: Move the seat higher or lower to more effectively target muscle fibers in sternal or clavicular pectorals.

3. Hack Squat

For me the hack squat machine has contributed far more muscle mass to my quads than barbell squats ever did. One of its greatest advantages is that you are able to go heavy on this exercise without having to worry too much about straining the lower back. The hack squat removes much of the glute and hip activation from the movement, allowing for a more direct strike to the quads. Additionally, there is little pressure on the neck even when piling on the plates, while lowering deep “into the hole” is less of a safety hazard.

VALUABLE VARIATIONS: Move the feet higher or lower on the platform to slightly change fiber-recruitment patterns. Go with a wide or narrow stance to switch emphasis from inner (vastus medialis, adductors) to outer thigh (vastus lateralis). Also, give reverse hack squats a try when looking to focus more on development in the glutes.

4. Reverse Pec Deck

This exercise is performed on the pec deck but with the torso facing inward toward the back pad. I absolutely love to use this movement to torch the posterior delts, and it has really helped fill in my entire mid/upper back with highly separated muscular detail. I also enjoy the fact that I can go real heavy for lower reps (six to eight) and still achieve an intense peak contraction on every rep.

VALUABLE VARIATIONS: Set the seat higher or lower in order to engage varying sets of motor unit pools throughout the rear delts and upper back. If you want to more powerfully engage the mid-traps, then bring the elbows back as far as possible as if trying to touch them behind your torso.

5. Standing Single-Leg Curl

Although I tend to switch off between the lying and seated leg curl from workout to workout, the standing single­ leg curl is my final movement at just about every hamstring session. Not only am I a huge advocate of unilateral exercises in general, but what I particularly enjoy about this one is how it feels similar in effect to concentration curls for biceps.

VALUABLE VARIATIONS: Try pointing rather than flexing the foot while doing your reps for a completely different feel.

6. Seated Pullover

Not every gym has one of these, but let me tell you, they really should. There are few movements that isolate the upper lats and teres major so completely, which really helps manifest back width directly under the armpit. The seated pullover is definitely one of my top three preferred exercises for creating an impressive V­-taper.

VALUABLE VARIATIONS: You can bring the seat slightly higher or lower to get a somewhat different feel when doing these. But always make sure to go from full stretch to contraction. Try super­ setting the seated pullover with lying dumbbell pullovers for a pump you will never forget.

7. Cable Overhead Triceps Extension

Because of the position of the elbows (pulled back by the ears), overhead extension exercises recruit the long head of the triceps (which is also the one with the greatest mass), which is precisely why I always include some form of them in my upper- arm workouts. However, when performed with a cable rather than a barbell or dumbbell, you will get not only a great stretch but also an equally strong peak contraction—creating an even strong anabolic response.

VALUABLE VARIATIONS: I recommend performing this movement with different bar attachments, such as a V, straight, and/or cambered bar, or a rope handle at each triceps workout. You can even do this exercise one arm at a time by simply grabbing onto the end of the cable.

8. Leg Press

No quad workout goes by without yours truly using some form of leg press, whether it be angled, vertical, or seated. This movement is a true monster mass creator, but only when done with a full range of motion (note: “Half-reppers” should stay home and take up stamp collecting), whether aiming for heavy sets of four to six or lung-frying festivities of 30 or more. The best thing about the leg press is that you can literally destroy your thighs without overtaxing the upper body, worrying about balance, or injuring your lower back.

VALUABLE VARIATIONS: As with the hack squat, try varying your foot positions from workout to workout in order to affect the thigh musculature in unique ways (i.e., high to low, close to wide). And again, this is another fantastic movement to be done unilaterally, which I feel can be even more effective than lunges in many cases.

Sample Workouts

Chest 

Incline Press | SETS: 3 | REPS: 4–6
Pec Deck | SETS: 3 | REPS: 13-15, 10-12, 7-9

Back

Barbell Row | SETS: 3 | REPS: 7-9
Seated Pullover | SETS: 3 | REPS: 16-20, 13-15, 10-12

Shoulders 

Dumbbell Press | SETS: 3 | REPS: 7-9
Reverse Pec Deck | SETS: 3 | REPS: 16-20, 13-15, 10-12

Biceps 

Barbell Curl | SETS: 2 | REPS: 4-6
Cable/Lever Preacher Curl | SETS: 3 | REPS: 13-15, 10-12, 7-9

Triceps

Skull Crusher | SETS: 2 | REPS: 7-9
Cable Overhead Triceps Extension | SETS: 3 | REPS: 16-20, 13-15, 10-12

Legs 

Leg Press | SETS: 3 | REPS: 7-9
Walking Lunge | SETS: 4 | REPS: 10-12
Hack Squat | SETS: 3 | REPS: 13-15
Stiff-leg Deadlift | SETS: 4 | REPS: 7-9
Standing Single-Leg Curl | SETS: 3 | REPS: 16-20, 13-15, 10-12 

