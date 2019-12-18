5 Ways to Upgrade Your Home Gym In 2020

As the age-old gym saying goes, you’re better off signing up for a membership at a club that's closer to your job than your home; psychologically (read: apparently, and based off no actual published research on the subject that I was able to find), you're more inclined to regularly show up at a weight room that's beyond the gravitational pull of your living room sofa. Makes sense.

One glorious exception, of course, would be the home gym, which demands no requisite travel beyond the confines of your place of residence. And in winter, let’s be honest, that’s a major factor.

That said, proximity alone doesn’t guarantee attendance—and certainly not progress (especially if your home gym equipment is as old as the floorboards it stands on). So, if you’re going to be spending a lot more time in your personal fitness den this winter, a few updates might be in order.

To help you take most of the guess work out of the equation (and get more bang for your buck), I asked five of the most highly sought-after personal trainers in the country to share their single most recommended piece of home gym equipment. You’ll find those below.

And for those of you without an entire room dedicated to gains, don’t fret. A couple of these will work for you as well. (I’m looking at you, New York City studio apartment renters.)