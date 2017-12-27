5 Tips to Reach Every Goal You Set in the New Year

1. Do it for Love

Confidence and the right mindset can mean everything in reaching goals. “If two athletes of equal physical strength are put to a task, the one with the stronger drive will excel more,” says human performance expert Paul Vincent, M.S., of Altus Health. Start by examining your motivators. Clinical sports psychologist Keith A. Kaufman, Ph.D., explains that there are two types: intrinsic and extrinsic motivators. Intrinsic gets you interested in a challenge for the love of it. External motivators involve doing something for additional purposes (money, praise, etc.). Aim for intrinsic motivators to push you forward so you’re not propelling yourself with thoughts like “I should do this” or “I have to.” Because, ultimately, the more intrinsic, and personal, your reasons, the better you’ll stick with it.

The Pain: Take a motivational inventory. You may be surprised by what’s driving you. Doing this may help save you from skipping out on commitments down the line.

The Gain: You can’t always avoid being motivated by external things, but you can delve deeper to find what’s really driving you. Vincent says if you set out to be “your best” rather than “the best,” you will be more satisfied with your efforts as you achieve the results you want.