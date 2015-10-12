The 28-Day Diet Makeover

Less shopping, more saving. Less bread, more broccoli. Less gossip, more goodwill. We usually have good intentions, but the hard part is actually getting from A to Z. We can't help you balance your budget, but we can help you upgrade your nutritional habits and improve gym performance in just four weeks.

It's not a diet, but a practical action plan to totally ramp up the way you eat. The great part is it not only helps you in your hardbody quest but also focuses on your insides with lots of healthy habits to reduce your risk of disease and optimize your health. Just make one change each day and adopt it over a 28-day period. This way you make over your eating habits gradually—and at the end of four weeks, you'll have completely overhauled your ability to strip off body fat and improve your energy levels.

In addition to the basic daily commitment, you can choose from several options to take your nutrition to the next level. What are you waiting for? Here's how to take your eating plan to new heights.