Nutrition

The 5 Best Foods to Fuel Your Metabolism

Eat these whole foods to reset your metabolism with a healthy nutrition plan

by
These Foods Will Fire Up Your Metabolism

salmon
Reset your body from the inside out by getting your nutrients from a delicious array of whole foods, advises celebrity trainer Jackie Warner. Here’s what you should be looking for: whole grains and legumes (for zinc, lysine selenium, B vitamins, and slow-digesting carbs), the most colorful array of veggies you can find (for beta-carotene, micronutrients and minerals, antioxidants, fiber, and indigestible carbs that help keep you from snacking on less nutritious foods), lean protein (for muscle building and satiety), and healthy fats from foods like nuts, avocado, and olive oil (for muscle building, tyrosine, and overall healthier thyroid function). Lastly, take advantage of the good side of natural sugars as a fuel source during exercise and to help nutrient absorption post-workout.

Make sure you’re getting a good balance of fiber, healthy carbs, and lean protein, all of which will help you develop lean muscle tissue and lose fat fast. Here are 22 of Warner’s favorite muscle reboot foods that can help do just that.

Casein

Greek Yogurt
  • Greek yogurt
  • Whey protein
Fructose

Apples
  • Apples
  • Raspberries
  • Pineapples
Whole Grains

  • Quinoa
  • Brown rice
  • Whole-grain pasta/bread
  • Nut butters
  • Lentils
Animal Proteins

Stuffed Chicken Breast
  • Lean roast beef
  • Chicken and turkey (no skin)
  • Fish
  • Shellfish
FIbers and Starches

Broccoli
  • Broccoli
  • Beets
  • Sweet potatoes
  • New potatoes
  • Corn
