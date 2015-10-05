Moya McAllister

5 Healthy, Flavorful, High-protein Recipes to Help You Build Muscle

Five meals that you’ll think are cheats—but are really great for fueling your workouts.

Moya McAllister
For too long, carbohydrates has been a bad word. We’ve embraced the idea that cutting out most forms of carbs from our diets will help us lose weight and build muscle. And certainly, eliminating the most processed forms—white flour, white rice, plain pasta—can go a long way toward helping you reach your fat-loss goals. But as an active woman, you can’t afford to fear carbohydrates. In fact, the right type and amount can make a huge difference in your training and your results.

“Muscle glycogen, or stored carbs, is the No. 1 fuel source used during high-intensity training sessions, so it’s important to have enough in your diet to get you through your workouts,” notes Christian Coates, founder of Soulmate Food in the U.K., which seeks to blend functional, fitness- friendly food with high-level cuisine; and author of Soulmate Food Fitness Gourmet. Post-workout, carbs help restore muscle glycogen and even give your immune system a boost.

The key, of course, is knowing which carbs to embrace and which to avoid. While all carbs increase blood-sugar levels, high-fiber, lower- sugar foods slow this reaction. Opt for nonrefined whole-grain carbs such as bulgur wheat, quinoa, sweet potatoes, and brown rice. And make sure to balance meals with lean protein and healthy fats, adds Coates.

These recipes, developed by Coates, highlight carbs that are low on the glycemic index and are packed with nutrients. They’re perfect to fuel you up for your workouts and aid in recovery—especially on hard-training days when your body needs that extra edge.

1. Creole Gumbo With Red Beans and Rice

Because its outer layers are kept intact, the brown rice found in this Louisiana favorite is teeming with nutrients, including manganese, selenium, and phosphorus. A simple swap to brown rice from white rice packs a plate with high-quality carbs for lasting energy.

Click here for the full recipe.

2. Grilled Chicken Breast With Pesto Bulgur Wheat Salad and Crumbled Feta

Bulgur wheat is a Middle Eastern staple with half the calories of quinoa but a greater percentage of fiber per calorie. That makes it a great grain for controlling hunger without bringing your carb count astronomically high.

Click here for the full recipe.

3. Supergreen Candy Salad With Mango and Pomegranate

Quinoa, the king of carbs, is a great alternative to typical grains like wheat, oats, and barley.

>Click here for the full recipe.

4. Salmon With Saffron Tomatoes, Fennel, and Sweet Potato

Sweet potato trumps the rest of the carb field based on its high vitamin A content and relatively lower carb count. 

Click here for the full recipe.

5. Sesame Black Noodles With Soy And Ginger Tofu

Black rice noodles are a bit exotic but worth hunting down in the specialty-food aisle. They look great and are filled with key nutrients, including fiber, protein, iron, and antioxidants. But if you can’t find them, you can also use brown rice noodles. The dressing recipe makes more than you need, so freeze the leftovers in an ice cube tray and defrost each cube as needed for dressing on salads.

Click here for the full recipe. 

