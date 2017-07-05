Iztok Alf Kurnik / Getty

The 7 Best 'Muscle & Fitness Hers' Bikini Butt Workouts

We've rounded up some of our favorite booty-boosting workouts to get your tush toned for bikini season.

Summer's on its way, and more sun means more time spent catching some rays in your favorite swimsuit or rocking your favorite short-shorts. So there's really no time like the present to get to work on toning a firmer, rounder bikini butt.   

Whether you rock a teeny bikini or a trendy one-piece, make your booty the center of attention in the best way with these effective glutes workouts from Muscle & Fitness Hers

1) Three Workouts for a Better Bikini Butt

Learn from the best with these three workouts for a better bikini butt, courtesy of three IFBB bikini pros. Amanda Latona, Nicole Nagrani, and Justine Munro share their glutes guidance to help you eat and train for a stage-worthy bikini booty.      

 

 

2) Carve a Bikini Butt

If you've been squatting and lunging away but can't seem to sculpt a beach-ready butt, switch things up with this tough circuit that will build endurance while focusing in on your glutes.       

3) The Bikini Competition Workout Plan

The Bikini Competition Workout Program is a total-body makeover, but it will definitely get you some enviable glutes. There are three phases to the plan, with phase one kick-starting your transformation, phase two amping it up for the main prep, and phase three putting the finishing touches on your reformed physique.

4) The Best Exercises to Lift Your Butt

The creator of this workout, Bret Contreras, is also known as "The Glute Guy" so you know that these butt-lifting exercises will whip your backside into shape.

5) Build a Bikini Butt

This bikini butt-building workout routine features some classic exercises with creative rep ranges to kick your glutes into gear.

6) The 10 Best Glutes Exercises for a Better Butt

If you're in need of new moves to hit your glutes, look no further than these 10 moves from celebrity trainer Kim Oddo, who's no stranger to the fitness industry. With these exercises, you'll have a sleek, toned booty in no time.

7) 15 Glutes Exercises for a Perfect Butt

Getting a bikini butt won't just make you feel more confident when you hit the sand, it'll also offer some health benefits that can improve your overall fitness. Check out these tips and 15 moves to strengthen and tone your glutes.

