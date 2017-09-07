Thomas Barwick / Getty

7 Boxing Fundamentals Everyone Should Know

Here is everything you need to know if you're thinking of incorporating boxing into your training.

Before you throw a punch, make sure you are in the proper stance. Start with your feet hip-width apart. If you are a lefty, step back with your left foot. If you are a righty, step back with your right foot. Keep a soft bend in your knees and put your “guard up” (elbows in, fists close to your face to protect your smile).

1. Jab

From boxer’s stance, fully extend your front arm (left arm if you are a righty, right arm if you are a lefty), turn your shoulder down as if you were pouring out a pitcher of water, hitting the bag with your first two knuckles. Quickly draw it back to start.

2. Cross

Fully extend your rear arm in front of you; at the same time pivot on your back toe (imagine smushing a bug under your big toe) while rotating through the hips. Your back arm is your dominant one. Use its strength while making sure you also draw power from the legs and core.

3. Front Hook

Bring the elbow of your front arm 90 degrees to your shoulder (picture making a hook shape with the arm). Simultaneously pivot on front toes, bringing hook forward in an arc and sending power through the core and the legs.

4. Back Hook

Use the same movement as your front hook, except with the back arm. Keep elbow high, pivot on back toes, and power through the core and legs.

5. Front Uppercut

Lower your center of gravity, keeping elbows tight against the body. Shoot your arms from the hips and drive up underneath the bag as if you were trying to punch someone in the chin. Pivot off the front foot and rotate your core through the punch.

6. Back Uppercut

Use the same movements as you did with your front uppercut, but leading with your back arm.

7. Ducks

These are part of the defensive side of boxing, allowing you to dodge your opponent’s punches.

“Remain in your boxer stance (avoid squaring your hips toward the bag) and stay heavy in those heels, keeping your chest tall and sitting back as if you were sitting into a chair. Come up and squeeze those buns!” Gold says.

