Workouts

The Training Routine to Blast Fat and Tighten Your Abs and Glutes

Hit those hard-to-target trouble spots with an intense training routine.

by
Valentina Lequeux
Per Bernal
Per Bernal
Duration 45 min.
Exercises 14
Equipment Yes

You work hard in the gym to look and feel good all over, but let’s be real: There are certain areas we tend to fixate on the most, and for many of us, that’s our bellies and our butts. “Women are constantly asking me, ‘How do I get a firmer booty and tighter abs?’” notes social media fitness star Valentina Lequeux. Her answer: this powerful conditioning routine, which features a mix of compound giant sets and isolation moves to target the lower body (especially the glutes) and core. “The compound moves help increase the size and density of the muscle tissue, while the isolation exercises help create better separation in the muscles for a more complete look,” says Lequeux. “Adding in a high-intensity training circuit helps burn body fat all over.”

Try this workout twice a week as part of your regular training, or incorporate elements from it into other parts of your routine. Make sure you’re also following a balanced, clean diet, says Lequeux, and you’ll soon spot a noticeable difference in the form of a firmer, tighter, and sleeker belly, butt, and thighs. 

How it Works

Split this workout into 2 giant sets (moves marked A, B, C, etc.) for glutes, followed by isolation moves for glutes and abs.

*For the giant sets: Increase weight as reps decrease. After last set, drop half the weight and do 20 reps. Do each move in the giant set with little to no rest, then rest 1 minute after each set. Finish with upper-body HIIT workout (under the main workout below).

Follow Lequeux on Instagram at @valentinalequeux.

 

 

The Training Routine to Tighten Your Abs and Glutes

Exercise 1A

Back Squat You'll need: Barbell How to
Man does back squat exercise thumbnail
4 sets
20, 15, 12, 10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 1B

Leg Press You'll need: No Equipment How to
Leg Press thumbnail
4 sets
20, 15, 12, 10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 1C

Leg Extension How to
Leg Extension thumbnail
4 sets
20, 15, 12, 10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 1D

Leg Curl You'll need: Swiss Ball How to
Leg Curl thumbnail
4 sets
20, 15, 12, 10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2A

Walking Lunge You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Walking Lunge thumbnail
4 sets
20, 15, 12, 10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2B

Romanian Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Romanian Deadlift thumbnail
4 sets
20, 15, 12, 10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2C

Glute Bridge How to
Glute bridge thumbnail
4 sets
20, 15, 12, 10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3A

Kneeling Glute Kickback With Dumbbell You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Kneeling Glute Kickback With Dumbbell thumbnail
5 sets
20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3B

Inverse Ball Kickback You'll need: Bench, Stability Ball How to
Inverse Ball Kickback thumbnail
5 sets
20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4A

Hanging Leg Raise You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Hanging Leg Raise thumbnail
4 sets
20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4B

Russian Twist You'll need: Medicine Ball How to
Russian Twist thumbnail
4 sets
20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4C

Plank You'll need: No Equipment How to
Plank thumbnail
4 sets
1 min. reps
-- rest

Exercise 4D

General Situp You'll need: No Equipment How to
Situp thumbnail
4 sets
20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4E

Side-to-side Hip Dip Plank How to
Side-To-Side Hip Dip Plank thumbnail
4 sets
20 reps
-- rest

The Upper-Body HIIT Finisher Add on this high-intensity interval-training circuit, which also incorporates some exercises to target the back, at the end of your workout. Do it once through as a metabolic finisher; if time permits, add on a second round.

Exercise 1

Barbell Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Deadlift thumbnail
-- sets
12* reps
-- rest
*heavy weight

Exercise 2

Battle ropes You'll need: Rope Attachment How to
Battle ropes thumbnail
-- sets
1 min. reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Bent-Over Barbell Row
Bent-Over Barbell Row thumbnail
-- sets
12 reps
-- rest
*heavy weight

Exercise 4

Single-Arm Dumbbell Row How to
Single-Arm Dumbbell Row thumbnail
-- sets
12* reps
-- rest
*heavy weight

Exercise 5

Tire Flip How to
How To Do A Tire Flip thumbnail
-- sets
1 min. reps
-- rest
Topics:
Comments