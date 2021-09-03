Sometimes you need to break away from crowded gyms and the same old routine that may have stuck at a stubborn plateau. Kira Stokes is here to give you healthy and heart-pumping alternative. With her app’s newest offering “Gym time.” you’ll be able to work your entire body — or focus on one specific body part.

Each circuit of each program was created to keep you moving the entire workout — no time is wasted. Each workout will leave you feeling energized and wanting more.

Derived from “The Stoked Method,” it is the culmination of the celebrity fitness trainer‘s 25-plus years of hands-on experience resulting in a broad suite of workouts powered by her science-backed training methods, which will consistently deliver results. (Just take a look at her IG — and her arms!

It’s ‘Gym Time’

Fast forward to today, Gym Time, a powerful extension of the Kira Stokes Fit app, now enables you to walk into any gym and get a solid body part specific or full body circuit workout at just one focused area of the gym. No more running around the gym to complete your circuit.

The benefits? “By staying in the same area for the entire workout you never have to risk losing the piece of equipment, working in, sharing the equipment with someone else, or trying to figure out what to do next,” Stokes says. With Gym Time, chasing equipment is a thing of the past!

Stokes’ mission for Gym Time is for everyone to have the knowledge and confidence to be able to work their way through an entire circuit of workouts efficiently and effectively using the highly curated, form-focused Gym Time Circuits. And with Stokes at your fingertips, you’ll never question whether you’re performing a move incorrectly.

Decide where your gym is

Gym time doesn’t necessarily mean what it once did — and makes travel times a lot less hectic and time consuming. “The gym can be anywhere; it could be in your living room your basement or in your at-home gym,” says Stokes. The app simply requires you to have more extensive equipment ranging anywhere from using heavier dumbbells, cables, TRX, medicine ball, or a bench.

In each video, Stokes will take you through the equipment necessary, set-up, and specific form cues, then guide you through the circuit once. You can then perform the circuit two more times on your own or can rewind and repeats as desired.

So, whether you’re a 250-pound male who’s been lifting professionally for 20 years and want to try something new, or a 140-pound woman who’s just starting out, there is a place for you in Gym Time!

Time to Sweat with Kira Stokes Gym Time

Full-Body Warmup-Dynamic Core Equipment: Medicine Ball or Light/Medium Dumbbell Perform entire circuit 3 times with as little rest as possible

(or as much rest as needed). Exercise Reps Choppers 12-15 reps Rotational Sweep 10-12 reps (each side) Low to High Rotational Chop 10-12 reps (each side) Squat/Chest Press 8-10 reps with 3-second hold

Full Body-Dynamic Warmup Equipment: Body weight only Perform entire circuit 2-3 times, with as little rest as possible

(or as much rest as needed). Exercise Reps Walk-Out Combo – Plank/Thoracic Spine Rotation 3-5 reps (each side, alternating) Reverse Hop to Plank combo – Plank to Reverse Bear Crawl to Reverse Hop 6-8 reps Hamstring Kick 6-8 reps (each side, alternating) Quad Stretch/ Hinge 6-8 reps (each side, alternating) Single-leg deadlift with Rotation 6-8 reps (each side, alternating)

Back & Core Equipment: Cable set up with straight-bar attachment and a physio bar Perform entire circuit 3 times, with as little rest as possible

(or as much rest as needed). Exercise Reps Lat pulldown 12-15 reps Physio ball rollouts 12-15 reps Physio ball situps 12 full reps, 8 pulses, 5 full reps