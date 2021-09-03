28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
Sometimes you need to break away from crowded gyms and the same old routine that may have stuck at a stubborn plateau. Kira Stokes is here to give you healthy and heart-pumping alternative. With her app’s newest offering “Gym time.” you’ll be able to work your entire body — or focus on one specific body part.
Each circuit of each program was created to keep you moving the entire workout — no time is wasted. Each workout will leave you feeling energized and wanting more.
Derived from “The Stoked Method,” it is the culmination of the celebrity fitness trainer‘s 25-plus years of hands-on experience resulting in a broad suite of workouts powered by her science-backed training methods, which will consistently deliver results. (Just take a look at her IG — and her arms!
Fast forward to today, Gym Time, a powerful extension of the Kira Stokes Fit app, now enables you to walk into any gym and get a solid body part specific or full body circuit workout at just one focused area of the gym. No more running around the gym to complete your circuit.
The benefits? “By staying in the same area for the entire workout you never have to risk losing the piece of equipment, working in, sharing the equipment with someone else, or trying to figure out what to do next,” Stokes says. With Gym Time, chasing equipment is a thing of the past!
Stokes’ mission for Gym Time is for everyone to have the knowledge and confidence to be able to work their way through an entire circuit of workouts efficiently and effectively using the highly curated, form-focused Gym Time Circuits. And with Stokes at your fingertips, you’ll never question whether you’re performing a move incorrectly.
Gym time doesn’t necessarily mean what it once did — and makes travel times a lot less hectic and time consuming. “The gym can be anywhere; it could be in your living room your basement or in your at-home gym,” says Stokes. The app simply requires you to have more extensive equipment ranging anywhere from using heavier dumbbells, cables, TRX, medicine ball, or a bench.
In each video, Stokes will take you through the equipment necessary, set-up, and specific form cues, then guide you through the circuit once. You can then perform the circuit two more times on your own or can rewind and repeats as desired.
So, whether you’re a 250-pound male who’s been lifting professionally for 20 years and want to try something new, or a 140-pound woman who’s just starting out, there is a place for you in Gym Time!
Full-Body Warmup-Dynamic Core
|Equipment: Medicine Ball or Light/Medium Dumbbell
|Perform entire circuit 3 times with as little rest as possible
(or as much rest as needed).
|Exercise
|Reps
|Choppers
|12-15 reps
|Rotational Sweep
|10-12 reps (each side)
|Low to High Rotational Chop
|10-12 reps (each side)
|Squat/Chest Press
|8-10 reps with 3-second hold
Full Body-Dynamic Warmup
|Equipment: Body weight only
|Perform entire circuit 2-3 times, with as little rest as possible
(or as much rest as needed).
|Exercise
|Reps
|Walk-Out Combo – Plank/Thoracic Spine Rotation
|3-5 reps (each side, alternating)
|Reverse Hop to Plank combo –
Plank to Reverse Bear Crawl to Reverse Hop
|6-8 reps
|Hamstring Kick
|6-8 reps (each side, alternating)
|Quad Stretch/ Hinge
|6-8 reps (each side, alternating)
|Single-leg deadlift with Rotation
|6-8 reps (each side, alternating)
Back & Core
|Equipment: Cable set up with straight-bar attachment and a physio bar
|Perform entire circuit 3 times, with as little rest as possible
(or as much rest as needed).
|Exercise
|Reps
|Lat pulldown
|12-15 reps
|Physio ball rollouts
|12-15 reps
|Physio ball situps
|12 full reps, 8 pulses, 5 full reps
Triceps & Lower Body
|Equipment: Cable set up with straight-bar attachment
|Perform entire circuit 3 times, with as little rest as possible
(or as much rest as needed).
|Exercise
|Reps
|Reverse-grip Triceps Press
|12-15 reps
|Basic-grip Triceps Press
|12-15 reps
|Triceps Pushup to pounce
|12 full reps, 8 pulses, 5 full reps
|Fall Back/Chair Position Iso Hold
|10 Pulses
5 Fall Back Squats
10 Pulses