At the end of a long day you’re most likely tired from work and the idea of cooking a healthy meal can seem emotionally draining.

While making a healthy dinner from scratch can be both time-intensive and challenging, it doesn’t always have to be. Once you have a repertoire of nutritious, easy recipes; perfect a few simple cooking techniques; and incorporate a meal prep plan into your weekly schedule, you’ll have the tools in place to get dinner on the table quickly every night of the week.

Here’s a lazy guide any time-pressed person can follow to get a healthy dinner done in minutes.

This article is courtesy of our friends at PrettyFit. Check out their site for more recipes, nutrition tips, and to learn about their products. 

Slow cooker barbacoa with jicama tortillas
Healthy Eating

6 Healthy, Delicious Meal Prep Recipes

Save time in the kitchen by cooking ahead with these go-to recipes.

Read article
Topics: