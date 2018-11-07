Brian Klutch

Healthy Recipes

5 Healthy Yogurt Varieties to Try

Get cultured by learning how yogurt can help you achieve your fitness goals

by
Brian Klutch
View Gallery (5)

Packed with protein and probiotics, yogurt is a stellar snack and ingredient alternative. (Use it instead of sour cream!) But it varies a lot by type. Here are five to know.

Tip: Make sure to use your own fruit when you eat yogurt, since most fruit-filled yogurts are loaded with sugar. The healthier move: Buy plain yogurt and add in your own fresh or frozen fruit.

5 Healthy Yogurt Varieties to Try
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 5
close
1 of 5
Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty
Greek

WHAT IT IS: Yogurt strained of liquid whey, which leaves a higher protein content (18 grams in a 6-ounce serving) and greater thickness compared with dairy yogurt.

BUYER BEWARE: Has the most sodium of the five yogurts here. Also has dairy. 

BRAND WE LIKE: Fage

2 of 5
Almond Milk

WHAT IT IS: A creamy, dairy-free yogurt made from almond milk. Typically contains no sodium. 

BUYER BEWARE: The highest in fat and calories here, it offers only 6 grams of protein per 5.3 ounces. (For more protein, try Greek-style almond yogurt.)

BRAND WE LIKE: Kite Hill

3 of 5
Coconut Milk

WHAT IT IS: A thick, dairy-free yogurt. High in calcium (50% of daily need per 8 ounces), low in sugar and calories.

BUYER BEWARE: Has a lot of saturated fat (7 grams) and almost no protein. Avoid coconut cream-based yogurt, which has sky-high calories and fat. 

BRAND WE LIKE: So Delicious

4 of 5
View this post on Instagram

Just hits the spot 🥄 #cashewgurt

A post shared by Forager Project (@foragerproject) on

Forager Project Instagram
Cashew

WHAT IT IS: A dairy-free yogurt alternative that contains about half the fat of almond milk yogurt (but still more than the other three). It also has no added sugar.

BUYER BEWARE: It’s low in both protein (3 grams per 5.3-ounce container) and calcium. 

BRAND WE LIKE: Forager Project

5 of 5
Siggi's
Icelandic

WHAT IT IS: Also known as skyr, it’s made by incubating milk and live active cultures and then straining (so it’s similar to Greek, only thicker). High in protein and low in sugar.

BUYER BEWARE: Fruit versions of this one typically double the sugar. Contains dairy. 

BRAND WE LIKE: Siggi’s

5 Healthy Yogurt Varieties to Try
5 Healthy Yogurt Varieties to Try
5 Surprising Health Benefits of Turkey
5 Surprising Health Benefits of Turkey
The Surprising Health Benefits of 7 Everyday Foods
7 Foods to Improve Your Health
Next Gallery
Topics:
Comments