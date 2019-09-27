8 Lift weights

We know you’re already doing this, but keep it up. “Muscle is metabolic currency, and building muscle helps boost your metabolism,” Prisk says. Consider this: If you increase your muscle mass by 20%, you’ll increase your resting metabolic rate by 4–5%. That’s approximately an additional 65 calories a day (based on a 30-year-old woman who weighs 135 pounds and is 5’4″).

One way to make sure you’re adding more lean muscle is to play around with your exercise schedule, notes Prisk. “Studies suggest that the order of your cardio and weights can make a difference in how much muscle you retain from your training.” While muscle growth ­adaptations are often best retained when you follow cardio with weight training, it’s not a hard-and-fast rule. “If you plan to lift heavy, then it doesn’t make sense to pre-exhaust yourself with cardio first,” he adds. “I suggest changing it up. Try mixing cardio into circuits one day and increasing your weight-training pace to bump up your heart rate on your next session.” And don’t be afraid to pick up a bigger weight off the rack. In general, lighter weights may help increase muscular endurance, but they don’t do much to stimulate muscle growth. The best way to do that is to lift loads that exhaust your muscles during the final few reps.