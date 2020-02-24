Everything You Need to Know About Counting Your Macros

Americans are looking for ways to lose fat and improve their health now more than ever. About 45 million people go on diets each year in hopes of achieving those goals, and savvy diet brands have hopped on this trend—fast.

According to Google, the most searched diets in 2019 were intermittent fasting, the Dr. Sebi Diet, the Noom diet, the 1,200-calorie diet, and the GOLO diet—which requires followers to spend $199 up front and then $50 a month for the required supplements. It just goes to show that people are willing to pay to reach their goals.

Despite the abundance of diet options, 72 percent of Americans are considered overweight, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Whether or not you're one of those people, you might be happy to learn that there's an easy, free diet method that can help you lose weight, bulk up, or maintain your physique: counting macronutrients.

Keep reading to find out what counting macros is, what it isn't, and pro tips to a successful plan.