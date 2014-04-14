15 Exercises for Massive Forearms and Crushing Grip Strength

If you want to get strong and add a ton of mass, you need to build powerful forearms. Forearms might seem like they don't have anything to do with leg exercises or back exercises, but a strong grip is essential to almost every pushing and pulling workout. Strong forearms mean you'll be able to squeeze your weights harder, engage more muscles, and generate more force in every move. Over time, stronger forearms will allow you to increase your numbers on exercises that seem unrelated like the bench press, deadlift. and barbell row—great if you've seen your numbers plateau and you're wondering how to get an extra boost. You’ll also increase your overall strength and muscle mass.

Here, we give you the best exercises to quickly build massive forearms and increase your grip strength. For all these exercises, try adding chalk for extra activation.