sportpoint / Shutterstock

Back Exercises

3 Deadlift Variations Rated for Safety, Strength Building, and Hypertrophy

You know there's more than one way to deadlift, but do you know which variation is right for you?

by
sportpoint / Shutterstock

At this point, you probably know that deadlifts are the best full-body exercise for working your entire posterior chain (hamstring, glutes, and back). As you lift the weight up off of the floor, it also enhances your grip and core strength and helps you produce more power overall. So, you should be deadlifting.

This doesn’t mean, however, that you need to stick with the traditional barbell deadlift. There are other varieties out there that mimic this classic hip-hinge movement, and the one you should do comes down to your goals

To walk you through three common deadlifts, we tapped Ryan Hopkins, one of the founders of Soho Strength Labs in New York City and a personal trainer. See what he has to say about conventional, sumo, and trap-bar deadlifts below. 

 


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jumped in on some of my athletes programming yesterday. For this guy, we are in a speed phase and it was a lateral/rotational emphasis. Circuit was as follows. Trap bar dead with last rep triple extension. First 3 reps were to find great balance on my feet, good speed off of the ground without grip and rip...aaannndddd to get a little TUT on the legs. Last one was for constant acceleration. Weight is 315. 2 Reactive Heiden + 1 rotational heiden into the wedge x3. Love the wedge for the extra horizontal push it gives you as well as encouraging the hip interval rotation. The ankles love it for the extra pronation too. Also can do this hopping down into the wedge which is great for working with some extra supination. 2 single arm rotational landmine snatch/side. Had a good angle of push and it felt great going into the last exercise. 90 degree box jump x 2/side. Felt very explosive and smooth coming out of the landmine snatch. Last video was a 4x60m buildup. Trying to stay relaxed and leave the workout feeling poppy.all sets were at 18+mph. THESE WERE NOT PART OF THE CIRCUIT. Rest was about 30-45 between exercises and 3 mins+ between sets for 4 sets.

A post shared by Ryan Hopkins (@sslryan) on

 

1 of 3
martvisionlk / Shutterstock
CONVENTIONAL DEADLIFT

Best for: Building muscle and strength. Compared to the trap-bar and sumo variations, the standard barbell deadlift targets your posterior chain the most and forces the strictest hinge.

"Unless you're built in a way that requires you to stay very squatty or vertical, the conventional deadlift tends to be a little bit more of a hinge than the other two," says Hopkins. This is important, as the deadlift is a hip hinge and should be executed as one.

Application: The conventional deadlift can work for anyone, but getting into position may be tough for tall guys, who have a longer range of motion to contend with.

"For a guy who is over 6'5," we'll put the deadlift up on a six-inch-high block so the starting height is where it would be relatively for a person who is around 5'8"."

Safety: While Hopkins acknowledges that sumo and conventional deads are almost interchangeable in terms of safety, he says that the standard deadlift is slightly more dangerous. "It's the farthest away from your upper back to your lower back," Hopkins says, asserting that they can wreak havoc on your low-back.

Rating: Safety: 2.5/5, Strength: 4/5, Hypertrophy: 4.5/5

2 of 3
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
SUMO DEADLIFT

Best for: Strengthening your hips. The move itself is the same as the conventional deadlift, but your feet are set wide and your toes and legs are adducted, or angled outward.

"I would say that the musculature affected is the same, it's just shifted responsibility to different muscles more than you would get with a closer stance," adds Hopkins. If the ratings seem low overall, this isn't because Hopkins thinks it's a poor choice, just a more specific one. And compared to the other two, it's no better at building strength and muscle, yet requires a more significant learning curve.

Application: Powerlifters tend to deadlift from a sumo stance as the range of motion is shorter given that their feet are spread so wide. Hopkins says that for most people, you'll have to spend some time getting used to the different form and that it may feel wonky because of the way your femur and hips are angled.

"Some don't have a hip structure that's built for [sumo deadlifts]," says Hopkins. "Some people's hips sit in a different place in their hip socket, and it's probably not as good because of the more extreme position."

Safety: Due to the wide stance, Hopkins notes that sumo deadlifts put your joints in novice angles, and if someone gets into a less-than-ideal position, this can cause tweaks in the hips. Also, because the lift may feel easier, people tend to "jump the gun and load it too heavy too soon."

Rating: Safety: 3/5, Strength: 3/5, Hypertrophy: 2.5/5

3 of 3
EDGAR ARTIGA / M+F Magazine
TRAP-BAR DEADLIFT

Best for: Full-body strength and beginners. The trap bar is going to put you in the best position to lift the most weight and, because of this, is generally safer to boot. Because of the high handles on most trap bars (though, low-handle versions do exist), lifting purists cry "cheater." Still, a hip hinge is a hip hinge, and Hopkins notes that the slight elevation shouldn't matter too much.

"Look, for the general population, if you raise something three inches and you get in a great spot, then they could probably train better for longer," he says.

Application: "I think that the trap-bar deadlift is probably the most familiar for people, and it's easily tolerated because it's easy to get into position," Hopkins says. "It's also safe because where the load is centered is very close to your hip structure, and generally, that is better for your back."

Hopkins also adds that this variation is excellent for athletes, as it has you set up in a more athletic stance compared to the other two varieties.

Safety: Generally, Hopkins thinks that this one is pretty safe as long as you lift what you're safely capable of. He says that mechanically, this is the most efficient lift and puts you in the best possible position, making it safest for most people.

Rating: Safety: 4.5/5,  Strength: 5/5, Hypertrophy: 3/5

For access to exclusive fitness advice, interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Topics:
Comments