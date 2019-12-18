3 Deadlift Variations Rated for Safety, Strength Building, and Hypertrophy

SUMO DEADLIFT

Best for: Strengthening your hips. The move itself is the same as the conventional deadlift, but your feet are set wide and your toes and legs are adducted, or angled outward.

"I would say that the musculature affected is the same, it's just shifted responsibility to different muscles more than you would get with a closer stance," adds Hopkins. If the ratings seem low overall, this isn't because Hopkins thinks it's a poor choice, just a more specific one. And compared to the other two, it's no better at building strength and muscle, yet requires a more significant learning curve.

Application: Powerlifters tend to deadlift from a sumo stance as the range of motion is shorter given that their feet are spread so wide. Hopkins says that for most people, you'll have to spend some time getting used to the different form and that it may feel wonky because of the way your femur and hips are angled.

"Some don't have a hip structure that's built for [sumo deadlifts]," says Hopkins. "Some people's hips sit in a different place in their hip socket, and it's probably not as good because of the more extreme position."

Safety: Due to the wide stance, Hopkins notes that sumo deadlifts put your joints in novice angles, and if someone gets into a less-than-ideal position, this can cause tweaks in the hips. Also, because the lift may feel easier, people tend to "jump the gun and load it too heavy too soon."

Rating: Safety: 3/5, Strength: 3/5, Hypertrophy: 2.5/5