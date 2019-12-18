Back Exercises
3 Deadlift Variations Rated for Safety, Strength Building, and Hypertrophy
You know there's more than one way to deadlift, but do you know which variation is right for you?
At this point, you probably know that deadlifts are the best full-body exercise for working your entire posterior chain (hamstring, glutes, and back). As you lift the weight up off of the floor, it also enhances your grip and core strength and helps you produce more power overall. So, you should be deadlifting.
This doesn’t mean, however, that you need to stick with the traditional barbell deadlift. There are other varieties out there that mimic this classic hip-hinge movement, and the one you should do comes down to your goals.
To walk you through three common deadlifts, we tapped Ryan Hopkins, one of the founders of Soho Strength Labs in New York City and a personal trainer. See what he has to say about conventional, sumo, and trap-bar deadlifts below.
Jumped in on some of my athletes programming yesterday. For this guy, we are in a speed phase and it was a lateral/rotational emphasis. Circuit was as follows. Trap bar dead with last rep triple extension. First 3 reps were to find great balance on my feet, good speed off of the ground without grip and rip...aaannndddd to get a little TUT on the legs. Last one was for constant acceleration. Weight is 315. 2 Reactive Heiden + 1 rotational heiden into the wedge x3. Love the wedge for the extra horizontal push it gives you as well as encouraging the hip interval rotation. The ankles love it for the extra pronation too. Also can do this hopping down into the wedge which is great for working with some extra supination. 2 single arm rotational landmine snatch/side. Had a good angle of push and it felt great going into the last exercise. 90 degree box jump x 2/side. Felt very explosive and smooth coming out of the landmine snatch. Last video was a 4x60m buildup. Trying to stay relaxed and leave the workout feeling poppy.all sets were at 18+mph. THESE WERE NOT PART OF THE CIRCUIT. Rest was about 30-45 between exercises and 3 mins+ between sets for 4 sets.