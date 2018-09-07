The 10-Minute, Minimal-Space Full-Body Workout

Contrary to popular belief, an effective training session can be performed with nothing more than your body weight—and in 10 minutes. All you need is a floor. The next time you’re in a hotel or your gym is closed for renovations, whip out this workout, which trains your entire body.

10-MINUTE FULL-BODY WORKOUT

Directions: Do as many rounds as possible in 10 minutes. For the final four moves (aka a military plank), stay in the pushup position.