The 10-Minute, Minimal-Space Full-Body Workout

This body-weight-only workout can be done in the amount of space a yoga mat takes up and requires only 10 minutes.

Contrary to popular belief, an effective training session can be performed with nothing more than your body weight—and in 10 minutes. All you need is a floor. The next time you’re in a hotel or your gym is closed for renovations, whip out this workout, which trains your entire body.

10-MINUTE FULL-BODY WORKOUT

Directions: Do as many rounds as possible in 10 minutes. For the final four moves (aka a military plank), stay in the pushup position.

Exercise Reps
Seal Jack 40
Knees to Ankles 20
Buns Out 20
Split Lunge Hop 20
L-Sit Out 20
Mountain Climbers 20
Single-Leg Knee Tuck 10
Pushup 20
Plank Hold 30 Sec.

