The 10-Minute, Minimal-Space Full-Body Workout

Contrary to popular belief, an effective training session can be performed with nothing more than your body weight—and in 10 minutes. All you need is a floor. The next time you’re in a hotel or your gym is closed for renovations, whip out this workout, which trains your entire body.
10-MINUTE FULL-BODY WORKOUT
Directions: Do as many rounds as possible in 10 minutes. For the final four moves (aka a military plank), stay in the pushup position.
|Exercise
|Reps
|Seal Jack
|40
|Knees to Ankles
|20
|Buns Out
|20
|Split Lunge Hop
|20
|L-Sit Out
|20
|Mountain Climbers
|20
|Single-Leg Knee Tuck
|10
|Pushup
|20
|Plank Hold
|30 Sec.