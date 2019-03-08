6 Exercises You Should Be Doing to Make Maximum Gains

Gaining mass can be tricky, especially when there are countless exercises and diet strategies out there that are said to be surefire plans of attack. If you're truly serious about packing on slabs of muscle, consistency—in both your diet and workout plans—is a major key to bulking success. Realistically, you'll need to hit the gym more often than not and utilize a wide variety of exercises. Some are no-brainers, but there are plenty of moves you wouldn't think could help you along your journey to jacked.

Here, we break down some moves that are absolute musts for anyone who wants to get big and stay healthy. From recovery-focused exercises to big lifts, here are the moves you should absolutely include in your routine if you want to get huge.