Do you remember when you were a baby? Crawling was the primary form of forward motion when you were a young child. It was a contralateral movement that formed the basis of most human locomotion. Crawling from A to B helped improve your coordination and conditioning.
Now that you’re all grown up and can walk, jog, and sprint, you may think you do not need to get back on the ground and crawl. But you would be wrong. Returning to your baby roots will raise and make you sweat like never before and give you another form of cardiovascular exercise besides the dreaded treadmill.
Here we’ll get into what crawling is, how to do it, its benefits, common crawling errors, and a few variations to turn heads and the gym. Why? Because they will not believe how cool you are.
Crawling is a bodyweight exercise that trains multiple muscle groups, including the shoulders, glutes, hip flexors, abs, calves, chest, forearms, groin, hamstrings, and lats.
Do you want to know why you got so strong as a baby and able to walk? Because of all the muscles you trained while crawling. What muscles?
Upper Body
Lower body
It’s easier to say all the muscles. Don’t believe me? Get down on the floor and see for yourself.
And no, it’s not being able to act like a baby because some already have that covered. Crawling trains your entire body, but that’s not the only benefit. Here are a few reasons crawling needs to become part of your programming.
Crawling is one of those exercises you will see performed and think, wow, that looks so easy even a baby can do it. Yes, at its core (see what I did there) seems simple, but you need to watch out for these common mistakes.
Being a bodyweight exercise and all you need is space, crawling is a versatile exercise that can be programmed into the warm-up, your strength training programming, or subbed in on cardio day. It isn’t easy to do for time, and it’s best performed for a distance or steps in which a step with both hands equals one step.
Sub a crawl variation as a warm-up exercise crawling 20 steps forward and backward to prepare your body for what’s coming. Or do it as part of your core routine after your warm-up to prepare you for the work ahead. For example
1A. Crawl variation: 20 steps forward and backward
1B. Farmers Carry: 40 yards
1C. Ab Rollout: 8-12 reps
Due to crawling being a full-body exercise that trains multiple muscle groups, it’s excellent to superset it with an upper or lower-body exercise on strength day. For example
For stronger shoulders.
1A. Overhead Press variation: 6-12 reps
1B. Crawling: 20 steps (forward and backward)
Or for improved core strength, hip mobility, and coordination.
1A. RDL Deadlift: 6-12 reps
1B. Crawling: 20 steps (forward and backward)
But wait, there is more. Because crawling raises your heart rate and uses multiple muscle groups, it’s a great exercise to sub in on conditioning or cardio day. When you are up for a challenge, try this cardio triset.
1A. Kettlebell swings: 10 reps
1B. Crawling: 10 steps (forward and backward)
1C. Med Ball Slams: 10 reps
Perform as many rounds as possible in 10 minutes, resting when needed.
What has been talked about so far is the bear crawl, and when you feel comfortable and ready for the next challenge, take these progressions out for a spin. You’ll be beating the babies around the childcare in no time.