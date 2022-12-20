28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.
Many lifters need to work on building core strength the right way. They think all those fancy exercises on social media work wonders until they try them. Plus, some sit all working day with a rounded back and then put themselves through more flexion by crunching like a madman. But do you know what core exercise is not sexy and never goes out of style? If you guessed the plank, you would be correct.
Planks will strengthen your abs, quads, and glutes and reduce back pain. Planks are not glamorous, but they are effective. We’ll dive into technique tips to make your planks more effective and five plank variations to up your core game.
The key, as always when it comes to performing planks, is to maintain a neutral spine because all the plank benefits mentioned above disappear. And it’s not magic. Use these three tips below to make this happen.