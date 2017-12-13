Get Ripped With These 6 Must-do Kettlebell Exercises

If you want to pack on more muscle and get ripped faster, start using kettlebells. You'll not only generate more power, build more lean muscle, and spike your metabolism, but also improve your balance and stability.

Because of the kettlebell's shape, you can push, pull, and swing it like nothing else, and unlock a new branch of exercises that are pretty much impossible without it.

Follow these six kettlebell exercises to add more muscle, melt more fat, boost your endurance, and move better. You’ll improve your body quickly and build the foundation for every other kettlebell exercise. (Biceps curls, however, are forbidden—at least for this workout they are.)

Put all six of the following exercises together for one badass complex:

KB Swing x 8 KB Snatch x 8 KB Clean x 8 KB Push Press x 8 KB Windmill x 8 KB Goblet Squat x 8

Finish all your reps for each exercise and go straight into the next exercise without resting or resting the kettlebell.