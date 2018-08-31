Workout Routines

The 10-Minute, Muscle-Building Bodyweight Circuit

In that short period of time, you can pack on size to your frame and shred your midsection.

open graph homepage image thumbnail by
Hanging Leg Raise
Ian Spanier
Ian Spanier
Duration 10 min.
Exercises 4
Equipment Yes

WHAT IT IS: 

A four-station bodyweight circuit designed by L.A.-based trainer Andy McDermott. You start with two stabilized exercises performed under control: hanging leg raises and walking lunges. Then finish with a pair of explosive moves: clapping pushups and squat jumps. Set a manageable pace. 

HOW TO USE IT: 

The stabilized exercises serve as active recovery from the explosive work. Since you're using a different leg-raise variation on each set, you'll hit your abs and obliques from many angles. This is total-body HIIT that'll have you sweating and leave your core sore the next day. 

“The goal isn’t speed—it’s control,” McDermott says. “If you swing your legs, you remove core activation from the equation.”

Andy McDermott is a fitness coach in Hollywood and owner of McDermott Family Fitness (mcdermottfamilyfitness.com).

The Hang Time Workout Set a timer for 10 minutes and perform the following circuit nonstop. Do as many rounds as possible.

Exercise 1

Hanging Leg Raise You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Hanging Leg Raise thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest
*Do straight raises the first set, followed by oblique raises (shown in image above) for each side.

Exercise 2

Walking Lunge You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Walking Lunge thumbnail
-- sets
10 Per Leg reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Clapping Pushup You'll need: No Equipment How to
Clapping Pushup thumbnail
-- sets
5-10 reps
-- rest
**Start with 10 and work down as you fatigue.

Exercise 4

Squat Jump How to
Squat Jump thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec. reps
-- rest
Topics:
Comments