In the world of strength training, there’s one day that stands out as both revered and feared: Leg Day. It’s the day that separates the dedicated from the indifferent, the strong from the weak. Too often, people skip leg day or go through the motions, avoiding the discomfort that comes with pushing their lower body to its limits. But if you’re serious about building strength, power, and a balanced physique, leg day is non-negotiable—and doing this 12-Week Lower Body Strength Training Program will help you get there.
This lower body strength training program focuses on leg day with an emphasis on squatting variations. Each phase of the program is designed to progressively challenge your lower body, ensuring you develop strength, endurance, and technical proficiency. Whether you’re new to these movements or a seasoned lifter, this program will guide you through a strategic build-up, helping you achieve impressive gains in both muscle and performance.
Introduction:
In Phase 1 of the lower body strength training program, the focus is on establishing a solid foundation. The goal is to familiarize yourself with the movements, improve your technique, and gradually increase the intensity. Starting with lighter weights allows you to perfect your form, preparing your body for the more challenging phases ahead.
|Weeks 1-3
|Day 1 Exercises
|Day 2 Exercises
|RPE
|Phase 1: Slow Build
|Belt Squat: 4×8-12 (Light to Moderate Weight)
|Goblet Squat: 3×12 (Light Weight)
|5-7
|Kettlebell Deadlift: 3×12
|DB RDL : 3×12
|5-7
|DB Reverse Lunges: 3×12 per
|Step-Ups: 3×12 per leg
|6-7
|Leg Curls: 3×15
|Calf Raises: 3×20
|5-6
|Wall Sit: 3x 30-45 seconds
|Leg Extensions: 3×12
|7-8
Introduction:
Phase 2 of the lower body strength training program shifts the focus to technical proficiency. This phase introduces more complex squat variations, demanding greater coordination, balance, and strength. The goal is to refine your technique while gradually increasing the intensity.
|Weeks 4-6
Technical Focus
|Dual Kettlebell Squat: 5×6-8 (Moderate Kettlebells)
|Sandbag
Zercher Squat: 3×12 (Moderate to Heavy Bag)
|7-8
|Barbell Hip Thrust: 3×12
|Kettlebell Swing: 4×10
|7-8
|Bulgarian Split Squats: 3×10 per leg
|Single-Leg Deadlifts: 3×10 per leg
|7
|Side Plank Hip Thrust: 3×12/side
|Calf Raises: 3×20
|7-8
|Physioball Plank Stir the Pot: 3×20-30sec/side
|Reverse Nordics: 3×20-30sec
|6-7
Introduction:
Phase 3 of the lower body strength training program ramps up the intensity, with an emphasis on heavier loads and core engagement. The introduction of the Axle Zercher squat with elevated heels and the Hatfield squat will challenge your strength and stability, preparing you for the final phase.
|Weeks 7-9
|Day 1 Exercises
|Day 2 Exercises
|RPE
|Phase 3: Load & Core Focus
|Axle Zercher Squats w/ Heels Elevated: 5×5 (Moderate-Heavy Weight)
|Paused Hatfield Squat: 4×6 (Light Weight)
|6-8
|Hex Bar Deadlift: 4×6 (Moderate)
|Elevated Sumo Deadlift: 5×5 (Light to Moderate)
|6-8
|Lateral Lunge: 3×10 per leg
|Walking Lunges: 3×12 per leg
|7-8
|Hamstring Curls: 3×15
|Seated Calf Raises: 3×20
|7
|Copenhagen Side Plank: 3×15-30sec/side
|Hard Style Plank: 3×45-75sec
|7
Introduction:
The final phase is all about intensity. By now, your body should be well-conditioned to handle heavier loads and more challenging movements. This phase is designed to push your limits, maximizing strength gains and muscular development.
|Weeks 10-12
Intensity Focus
|Hatfield Squats: 5×3 (Heavy Weight)
|Belt Squats: 6×6-8 (Moderate Weight)
|8-9
|Romanian Deadlift: 4×12
|Deadlift: 4×6 (Light – Moderate)
|7-8
|Leg Press: 3-4×15
|Curtsey Lunge: 3-4 x 12-15/side
|7-8
|Plyometric Lunge: 3-4×8/side
|Banded Hamstring Curls: 3-4×15-25 (Medium Resistance)
|8
|SL Leg Extension 3-4×12-15 per leg
|Anterior Tib Raise: 3×12
|7-8
|Ab Wheel: 3×15
|Deadbug: 3x45sec
|7-8
Tips on Movement Progression: