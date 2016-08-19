James Michelfelder / M+F Magazine

15 Muscle-Building Finishers for Every Body Part

Power through these 15 fast-paced finishers to end your workout with a pump, guaranteed.

Building a proportional, symmetrical, and muscular physique requires attention to every detail. Every body part needs to be pushed to the limit, flushed with blood, in order to induce hypertrophy and build muscle. The end of your workout is a great time to empty the tank and having quality programming readily available helps you stay on course once you’ve reached the proverbial “gym autopilot.” Not to worry, these 15 muscle-building finishers will ensure you leave the gym with an intense pump wherever you need it. Try these workout 15 workout finishers to build muscle and burn fat fast.

Frazao Media / Getty
1. Barbell or Dumbbell Bench Press Finisher

DIRECTIONS: With 75% of your 10-rep max, perform ladder sets using the barbell or dumbbell bench press. Complete four total rounds.

Reps: 2
Rest: 10 seconds

Reps: 3
Rest: 10 seconds

Reps: 5
Rest: 10 seconds

Reps: 10
Rest: 2 minutes

*Workout finisher courtesy of strength coach and fitness writer Lee Boyce, C.P.T. “The ladder set method is a good way to lift a moderate load for 20 reps, while allowing your ATP a chance to partially replenish itself by way of short breaks,” says Boyce. “As an aside, it destroys the chest.”

Dustin Snipes / M+F Magazine
2. Machine and Pushups Giant Set Finisher

DIRECTIONS: Set the machine fly, incline hammer strength machine, incline smith machine press and cable crossover machine to a light to moderate weight.

Perform one set of 12-15 reps at each machine, doing pushups to failure between each machine. Complete three rounds without any rest.

1A) Machine Fly
Reps: 12-15

2A) Pushups
Reps: to failure

3B) Hammer Strength Machine Incline Press
Reps: 12-15

4B) Pushups
Reps: to failure

5C) Incline Smith Machine Press
Reps: 12-15

6C) Pushups
Reps: to failure

7D) Low to High Cable Fly
Reps: 12-15

Pushups: to failure

*Workout courtesy of Tonnell Rodrigue, C.P.T. and IFBB Men’s Physique Pro. “I always use a giant set at the end of my chest workout as a finisher,” says Rodrigue. “The reason for this is because I don’t include a burnout set during my initial workout.”

Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
3. Pushup Triset Finisher

DIRECTIONS: Try to reach at least 100 reps in one round of this finisher.

1A) Decline Wide-Grip Pushup
Reps: to failure
Rest: 15 seconds

2A) Incline Pushup Reps: to failure Rest: 15 seconds

3A) Diamond Pushups
Reps: to failure
Rest: 15 seconds

*Finisher courtesy of Rodrigue. “At the very end of my workout I’ll choose 3 pushup variations and perform a muscle failure set for each,” says Rodrigue. “My personal goal is to always reach over 100 reps between all three sets.”

Steve Smith / M+F Magazine
4. Giant Set Shoulder Finisher

DB Lateral Raise
Weight: 50 lbs each
Reps: 10

DB Front Raise
Weight: 45 lbs each
Reps: 10

DB Lateral Raise
Weight: 40 lbs each
Reps: 10

DB Front Raise
Weight: 35 lbs each
Reps: 10

DB Lateral Raise
Weight: 30 lbs each
Reps: 10

DB Front Raise
Weight: 25 lbs each
Reps: 10

DB Lateral Raise
Weight: 20 lbs each
Reps: 10

DB Front Raise
Weight: 15 lbs each
Reps: 10

DB Lateral Raise
Weight: 10 lbs each
Reps: 10

DB Front Raise
Weight: 5 lbs each

*Finisher courtesy of Rodrigue. “At the very end of my workout I go straight to the dumbbell rack,” says Rodrigue. “Note that this area has to completely clear.”

Weerayut Ranmai / EyeEm / Getty
5. Biceps Finishers: 21's

DIRECTIONS: Do seven reps of the partial curls with forearms to parallel, seven reps of the partial “peak” curls, and seven standard dumbbell curls, without rest between sets.

1A) Partial Standing/Seated DB Curl (forearms to parallel)
Reps: 7

Rodrigue says: Grab a dumbbell in each hand and stand or sit holding the dumbbell at arm’s length at your sides with your palms facing forward. Curl your arms upward, stopping halfway when your forearms are parallel to the floor, and then lower back down to the starting position.

2A) Partial Standing/Seated DB “Peak Curl”
Reps: 7

Rodrigue says: Curl the weight all the way up to your shoulders, then back down, stopping halfway. Perform curls from halfway to full contraction.

3A) Standing/Seated DB Curl
Reps: 7

*Finisher courtesy of Rodrigue.

mihailomilovanovic / Getty
6. Triceps Triset Finisher

DIRECTIONS: Perform one round of this triset.

1A) Bodyweight Dips
Reps: to failure
Rest: 15 seconds

2A) Diamond Pushups
Reps: to failure
Rest: 15 seconds

3A) Triceps Bench Dips
Reps: to failure

*Finisher courtesy of Rodrigue.

James Michelfelder / M+F Magazine
7. Abs: 8 Round Superset

DIRECTIONS: Perform this as a superset, resting for 10 seconds between exercises and as needed between rounds.

1A) Hanging Knee Raise
Reps: 20
Rest: 10 seconds

2A) Hanging Leg Raise
Reps: 20
Rest: as needed

*Finisher courtesy of Rodrigue.

Westend61 / Getty
8. Eight Round Plank Superset

DIRECTIONS: Perform this as a superset, resting for 10 seconds between exercises and as needed between rounds.

Forearm Plank
Duration: 1 min
Rest: 10 seconds

Running Man Situps
- While lying on your back with legs extended, simultaneously bring your right arm to your left knee, bending the knee as you raise your torso. Return to start position and switch sides.
Duration: 1 min
Rest: 10 seconds

*Finisher courtesy of Rodrigue.

Westend61 / Getty
9. Back: Triset Finisher

DIRECTIONS: Perform four rounds of this triset, resting 2 minutes between each round.

1A) Pullups
Reps: to failure

2A) Eccentric Pullups
Reps: 6
Hang from a pullup bar, explosively do a pullup, then slower lower yourself down so arms are hanging straight.

3A) Reverse Grip Lat Pulldown
Reps: 10

Boyce says: To destroy the lats from every possible angle, doing these three exercises in succession tap into both the positive and negative aspects of the rep, causing total muscle fatigue as part of a giant triset.

*Finisher courtesy of Boyce.

Nastasic / Getty
10. Deadlift Superset Finisher

DIRECTIONS: Perform 3 rounds of this barbell complex, resting two minutes between each round.

1A) Barbell Deadlift
Reps: 10

2A) Barbell Bentover Row
Reps: 10
Rest: 2 minutes

Boyce says: Perform as a complex, using the same bar and weight. At your levels of fatigue by the end of your back workout, keep the deadlift load light (50% of your actual 10 RM would be perfect for this complex).

*Finisher courtesy of Boyce.

Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
11. Forearms Finisher

Towel Wrapped Dumbbell/Barbell Farmers Walk

Duration: 10 minutes of work

Rest: minimal

Boyce says: Take traditional farmers walks and up the octane by wrapping towels around the handles where you hold it. After prepping the bars or dumbbells, proceed to perform typical farmers’ walks, trying to cover as much distance as possible before letting go. Aim for 10 minutes of work, with minimal breaks for rest.

*Finisher courtesy of Boyce.

PAVEL YTHJALL / M+F Magazine
12. Leg Press Finisher

DIRECTIONS: Add your bodyweight equivalent to the leg press machine (not including the cradle) and perform continuous reps for 2 minutes. The rules: you may rest pause with extended knees but you can’t rack the weight. Every rep must have full range of motion and the goal is to perform as many quality reps as possible. Perform 2-3 rounds of 2 minutes, and rest as long as needed between rounds.

Machine Leg Press
Sets: 2-3
Duration: 2 minutes

Rest: as needed

*Finisher courtesy of Boyce.

Hero Images / Getty
13. Hip Circuit Finisher

DIRECTIONS: Perform this triset for five rounds, resting 90 seconds between rounds.

A1) Cable Pull Through
Reps: 15

A2) Romanian Deadlift
Reps: 10

A3) Standing Broad jump
Reps: 6

Boyce says: This circuit would gradually ask for more of your high threshold motor units and fast twitch fibers to be involved as the exercises progress, making the first exercise serve as a "primer" for the second, and the second a "primer" for the third.

James Michelfelder
14. Full Body: 10 Minute AMRAP

DIRECTIONS: Perform as many reps as possible in 10 minutes. Completing two rounds is a good start. Increase time to 12-15 minutes after trying this circuit a couple of times.

Kettlebell Goblet Squat (50lbs)
Reps: 10

Glute Bridge
Reps: 10

Cannonball Situp
Reps: 10

Burpee
Reps: 10

Box Jump
Reps: 10

*Workout courtesy of Mark Barroso, SGX.

Andrija Nikolic / Getty
15. 15 Minute AMRAP

DIRECTIONS: Perform as many reps as possible in 15 minutes. Aim for two rounds.

Kettlebell Swing
Reps: 20

Jump Rope
Reps: 60 revolutions

TRX Row
Reps: 20

Burpees
Reps: 20

V-Ups
Reps: 20

*Workout courtesy of Mark Barroso, SGX.

