15 Muscle-Building Finishers for Every Body Part

5. Biceps Finishers: 21's

DIRECTIONS: Do seven reps of the partial curls with forearms to parallel, seven reps of the partial “peak” curls, and seven standard dumbbell curls, without rest between sets.

1A) Partial Standing/Seated DB Curl (forearms to parallel)

Reps: 7

Rodrigue says: Grab a dumbbell in each hand and stand or sit holding the dumbbell at arm’s length at your sides with your palms facing forward. Curl your arms upward, stopping halfway when your forearms are parallel to the floor, and then lower back down to the starting position.

2A) Partial Standing/Seated DB “Peak Curl”

Reps: 7

Rodrigue says: Curl the weight all the way up to your shoulders, then back down, stopping halfway. Perform curls from halfway to full contraction.

3A) Standing/Seated DB Curl

Reps: 7

*Finisher courtesy of Rodrigue.