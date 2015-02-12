Workout Routines

6 Workout Routines for Better Sex

Master this tantalizing training to blow your partner's mind in bed.

by
Couple in bed
Duration 30-45
Exercises 4-7
Equipment Yes

Despite popular opinion, you don't want to be stiff while having sex—when it comes to your muscles, anyway.

Mobility and strength are essential if you want to perform at your best in the bedroom—you have to be flexible. Here's a workout routine that will work your body holistically, so that every muscle group functions cohesively—rather than bulking random show muscles. This routine will also help you nail some of those not-so-basic positions.

Warm Up for Better Sex

Certain yoga postures are a great primer for sex. Before doing any of the workouts, start with this basic yoga flow for around 10 rounds to help you limber up.

  1. Reach your arms overhead and bend forward, reaching toward the ground.
  2. ​Place hands on the ground and jump or step your feet back into a plank position.
  3. Slowly lower yourself down into a pushup position, until you are on the ground. Then leaving your legs down, push your upper body up and off the ground while arching your back.
  4. Look straight up into your upward facing dog pose.
  5. Come back down to the floor and push your hips towards the ceiling into downward facing dog. From this position, jump or step your feet back up to in between your hands and slowly come back to standing, stretching your arms overhead.

1. Missionary Method Build your core and glutes.

Exercise 1

Plank with Leg Lift You'll need: No Equipment How to
Plank with Leg Lift thumbnail
4 sets
15-20 reps
60 sec rest
*Alternate legs for up to 20 reps each.

2) Doggy Drill Build mobility for a strong thrust.

Exercise 1

Fire Hydrant Kicks You'll need: No Equipment How to
Fire Hydrant Kicks thumbnail
15 sets
15 reps
-- rest
*Alternate legs for 15 reps each.

Exercise 2

Hip Circles You'll need: No Equipment How to
Hip Circles thumbnail
1 sets
30 reps
-- rest
*Complete 15 clockwise circles, reverse directions and then complete 15 counterclockwise circles. Repeat both clockwise and counterclockwise on the other leg.

Exercise 3

Donkey Kick You'll need: Mat How to
Donkey Kick thumbnail
1 sets
15 reps
-- rest
*Bring the knee all the way into the chest and then kick the leg out and up keeping the knee bent and your foot dorsi-flexed so the bottom of your foot is facing directly up. Bring the knee back into the chest. Alternate legs for up to 20 reps apiece.

3) Cowgirl's Core Stoke your stroke with a strong core and hips.

Exercise 1

Hang Clean You'll need: Barbell How to
hang clean thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
2 min rest
*Aim for 3-4 sets.

Exercise 2

Romanian Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Romanian Deadlift thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
2 min rest
*Aim for 3-4 sets.

Exercise 3

Kettlebell Swing You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Kettlebell Swing thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
2 min rest
*Aim for 3-4 sets.

Exercise 4

Barbell Hip Thrust with Bench You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Barbell Hip Thrust with Bench thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
2 min rest
*Aim for 3-4 sets. Make sure at the end of each rep you push your hips forward and squeeze your glutes to finish the lift.

4) Legs Over Shoulders Build a strong back and hamstrings.

Exercise 1

Barbell Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Deadlift thumbnail
3 sets
6 reps
2 min rest
*Weight needs to be in the heels and shoulders back throughout the entire lift.

Exercise 2

Barbell Bent-Over Row You'll need: Barbell How to
Man Performing Barbell Bentover Row thumbnail
3 sets
6-8 reps
2 min rest
*Make sure shoulders are back and back is flat, holding at the top of the row for a second is key for perfecting your posture.

Exercise 3

Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift
The 6-Minute Lower-Body Assault Workout thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
2 min rest

Exercise 4

Seated Bentover Reverse Dumbbell Flye You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Seated Bentover Dumbbell Flye thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
2 min rest

Exercise 5

Band Pull-Apart
Band Pull-Apart thumbnail
3 sets
20 reps
2 min rest
*Holding a band at tension with your arms outstretched, pull the band until it touches your chest and then return to the starting position.

5) Spooning Sets Build endurace for side positions.

Exercise 1

TRX Suspended Jackknife You'll need: TRX How to
TRX Suspended Jackknife thumbnail
1 sets
15 reps
-- rest
*After completing, turn knees sideways (45 degree angles) for 15 suspended oblique crunches on each side.

Exercise 2

Mountain Climber You'll need: No Equipment How to
Mountain Climber thumbnail
1 sets
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Side Plank with Leg Lift You'll need: No Equipment How to
Side Plank with Leg Lift thumbnail
1 sets
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Side Plank Lift You'll need: No Equipment How to
Side Plank Lift thumbnail
1 sets
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Toes-To-Bar How to
Toes-to-bar exercise thumbnail
1 sets
15 reps
-- rest

6) Lovers' Lifts Strong arms and traps are a must.

Exercise 1A

Dumbbell Shrug You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Shrug thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 1B

Dumbbell Upright Row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Upright Row thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
30 sec rest
*Perform a heavy farmers carry after exercise.

Exercise 2A

Barbell Biceps Curl You'll need: Barbell How to
bicep curl thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2B

Standing Dumbbell Biceps Curl You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Standing Dumbbell Biceps Curl thumbnail
1 sets
21 reps
30 sec rest
*Perform split set into seven-rep intervals. Target lower and upper biceps with separate 45-degree reps. Finish with seven full-range reps and a farmers carry.

Exercise 3A

Weighted Dip You'll need: Ankle Weights, Dip Station How to
Weighted Dip thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3B

Skull Crusher You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Skull Crusher thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
30 sec rest
*Follow with a farmers carry unitl failure.
