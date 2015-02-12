6 Workout Routines for Better Sex

Despite popular opinion, you don't want to be stiff while having sex—when it comes to your muscles, anyway.

Mobility and strength are essential if you want to perform at your best in the bedroom—you have to be flexible. Here's a workout routine that will work your body holistically, so that every muscle group functions cohesively—rather than bulking random show muscles. This routine will also help you nail some of those not-so-basic positions.

Warm Up for Better Sex

Certain yoga postures are a great primer for sex. Before doing any of the workouts, start with this basic yoga flow for around 10 rounds to help you limber up.