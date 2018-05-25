PeopleImages / Getty

Workout Routines

The At-home Workout to Build Muscle Fast

You don't necessarily have to hit the heavy iron to build muscle. Grab a pair of dumbbells and get to work right at home with this circuit workout.

Pete Williams, C.P.T. thumbnail by CPT
PeopleImages / Getty
View Gallery (7)

Guys tend to view at-home workouts as lighter, maintenance routines, or as timesaving substitutes for when they can’t make it to the gym. To build “real muscle,” the thinking goes, you need to go to a fully equipped facility loaded with heavy iron.

And sure, there’s something to be said about going to the gym. Sometimes you need to get in a different headspace. But you can build muscle without leaving home. (If you’ve tackled yard work, planted trees, moved furniture, or repaired stuff around the house, you probably already know this, but that’s a topic for another article.)

For now, we’re going to focus on quick, efficient workout to build muscle at home with a simple pair of dumbbells and (optional) bench.

How It Works: The At-home Workout to Build Muscle Fast

In this at-home workout to build muscle, we’ll perform these seven exercises in a circuit, moving from each exercise to the next without rest. Do three rounds total.

These exercises alternate between pushing and pulling, or between upper- and lower-body. That way, you can keep moving without any particular muscle group getting too tired. You’ll maximize your muscle-building time while even getting some cardio benefit along the way.

Pete Williams is a NASM-certified personal trainer and the author or co-author of a number of books on performance and training.

The At-home Workout to Build Muscle Fast
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 7
close
1 of 7
Westend61 / Getty
1. Alternating Dumbbell Bench Press

Why It Works: The dumbbell press challenges your shoulders to stabilize the weight more than a barbell bench. The extra pulse at the end also works the shoulders.

How to Do It: Use a bench if you have it, but if you’re taking the minimalist equipment approach to your at-home workout, the floor will do. (This is also called a “floor press.”) Lying face-up, holding dumbbells at the outside of your shoulders and with palms facing your thighs, press both dumbbells over your chest. Keeping one arm straight, lower the other dumbbell, touch the outside of your shoulder, and push it back up. At the top of the movement, push farther with both hands, as if trying to punch the ceiling.

Prescription: 10 reps

2 of 7
Per Bernal
2. Four-in-One Dumbbell Curl

Why It Works: This curl variation isolates the biceps from multiple angles and essentially combines four sets in one.

How to Do It: Start with lighter dumbbells and curl 8 times. Next, curl halfway, pausing for a second just above bellybutton height for each of the next 8 reps. After that, lift the dumbbells all the way up and descend just below pec height, again pausing for a second before returning for 8 reps. Finally, do 8 more full reps.

Prescription: 8 reps of each (32 reps total)

3 of 7
Per Bernal
7. Goblet Squat

Why It Works: This total-body maneuver challenges the quads and takes the pressure off your back, making it more accessible than a traditional barbell squat. The weight creates a counterbalance in front of the body, helping you sit back more easily and encouraging proper form.

How to Do It: Hold a dumbbell with both hands under your chest. Squat by pushing your knees out so your elbows can move in between them. Squat as low as you can and return to starting position. If it feels like you should be drinking out of the dumbbell, you’ve got it right.

Prescription: 10 reps

4 of 7
Michael Neveux
6. Upright Row

Why It Works: This familiar yet effective compound movement strengthens and stabilizes the shoulders and upper back while also challenging the triceps.

How to Do It: Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding dumbbells palms-down in front of your body. While keeping the shoulder blades back and chest up, raise dumbbells vertically, lifting elbows to the ceiling. Return to starting position.

Prescription: 10 reps

5 of 7
Paper Boat Creative / Getty
5. Plank-to-Pushup

Why It Works: It challenges your overall core stability by combining two effective moves in one.

How to Do It: Begin in a forearm plank position. Push from your triceps, placing your right hand on the ground and then your left hand, gradually rising to pushup position. Return to forearm plank by placing your right forearm down and then your left.

Prescription: 10 reps

6 of 7
Per Bernal
6. Split Squats

Why It Works: This works the quads, glutes, and hips like a conventional squat while also further challenging your balance.

How to Do It: Step out into a lunge with dumbbells at arm’s length at your sides. Lower your hips by squatting back and down. Without letting your back knee touch the floor, drive your weight back up with the front leg.

Prescription: 10 reps per side

7 of 7
Per Bernal
7. Renegade Row

Why It Works: This simple yet challenging move hits the biceps, back, shoulder, and triceps.

How to Do It: Start in the top position of a pushup with your hands on dumbbells shoulder-width apart. Row one dumbbell toward the side of your body while balancing on the opposite hand and feet. Pause for one second at the top and return the weight slowly to the start position. Repeat on the other side.

Prescription: 10 reps per side

Topics:
Comments