Chris Bumstead – Pec-Deck Flyes

One great resource of information for the chest or any other bodypart is the two-time Classic Physique Olympia champ. Canada’s favorite son likes using an isolation exercise like the pec-deck flye to start the session. He advises using a motion like this to focus on flexibility and warming-up.

“Focus on the stretch and squeezing at the front of your chest to force some blood into the chest.”

Bumstead doesn’t just stretch to start the workout. Another tactic he uses is to focus on stretching the pecs at the end of the workout.

“I lie on a slightly inclined bench with a pair of dumbbells, as if I am about to do a chest press, and hold them at the bottom of the movement to give my chest a good stretch. Move the dumbbells around a little bit until you feel and deep stretch and hold it for 45 seconds. Do this twice.”