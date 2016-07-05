7 Common Moves Where Form is Often Flawed

Seated Cable Row

Target: WG to hit Mid-Back Musculature; CG to hit Lats.

Common Mistakes: Leaning too far forward at beginning of rep and too far back at conclusion; Lack of focus on both the stretch and contraction of back muscles; Use of momentum for the sake of moving heavier weights.

Doing it Right: While sitting and holding the appropriate bar (for which area of the back you are targeting), begin while at full stretch. The stretch should be accomplished by “releasing” the shoulders, so the lats are being pulled forcefully by the resistance. You should only be leaning forward slightly, and not enough to engage the lower back. Using back, biceps and brachialis strength pull the bar towards your abdominals, somewhere between the belly button and low chest. At the top of the movement you should be sitting straight with a slight arch in the lower back, shoulder blades squeezed together and the rib cage held out. Hold the contraction for a second or two before slowly returning to the start position.