Workouts

4 Beginner Moves for the Perfect Barbell Workout

Sculpt lean muscles with these beginner-friendly, weighted barbell moves.

by
1 of 5

Try Something New

Woman Deadlifting In A Gym
Edgar Artiga

Even if you're no stranger to the weight room, can navigate the dumbbell rack with ease, and handle any attachment on the cable machine, you may be put off by the idea of loading weight plates onto a barbell. But it’s worth taking the time to learn how. “Barbells are one of the most effective training tools on the gym floor,” says Diane Vives, M.S., C.S.C.S., a spokesperson for the National Strength Conditioning Association based in Austin, TX. Most barbell movements engage a greater amount of muscle throughout the body in order to maintain balance and stability, which means you’ll burn more calories during your workout. Plus, most of the exercises mimic movement patterns we do elsewhere in life. And unlike the guys, women tend to be more attentive to their form and technique when lifting these weights, adds Vives. “Since we don’t have as much lean muscle mass as men, we lift with more finesse.”

This total-body conditioning workout from Vives uses a variety of pushing and pulling movements that take your body through its full range of motion. Keep in mind that with any free weight, the movement is self-guided, so it’s important to get your technique down first before adding weight. And don’t push to the point of exhaustion. “You should still feel like you could do two more reps at the end of each set with proper form. If your technique breaks down before then, stop and reduce the weight for your next set; and if you feel like you could have done several more at the end, increase your weight on your next set,” notes Vives. 

TRAINER: Diane Vives M.S., C.S.C.S., Vives Training Systems, Austin, TX

OUR MODEL: Andreina Nu Marrero, NPC bikini competitor, Brooklyn, NY

Favorite Quote: “Through consistency, dedication, passion, and love, you experience life.”

How it works

Complete each circuit, doing 12–15 reps of the exercises in the order given. Recover 30 seconds between each exercise and rest two minutes between circuits

2 of 5

1. Land Mine Front Squat to One-Arm Push Press

Woman In A Gym Doing A Land Mine Front Squat To One-Arm Push Press
Edgar Artiga

WORKS: SHOULDERS, BICEPS, CORE, GLUTES, QUADS

  • Stand holding one end of barbell in right hand with opposite end in land mine attachment or secured on floor.
  • Squat down, keeping barbell end in right hand with right elbow close to body. Keep weight over heels and thighs parallel to floor or just below. Keep torso as upright as possible.
  • Pushing through heels, stand up in one explosive movement. As you come up, extend right arm, pressing weight toward ceiling. Keep abs tight, and hips and shoulders squared. Lower back to squat and repeat for 12–15 reps. 

SEE ALSO: Build Sexy Shoulders 

3 of 5

2. Single-Leg Deadlift

Woman In A Gym Doing A Single Leg Deadlift
Edgar Artiga

WORKS: CORE, GLUTES, HAMSTRINGS

  • Stand tall holding barbell in front of thighs in an overhand grip, feet hip-distance apart, shoulders pressed down. Lift left foot off the floor, balancing on right leg.
  • Hinge forward, lowering bar to floor as you lift left leg behind you. Keep bar directly under shoulders and close to shins throughout the downward phase; keep both hips facing forward.
  • Push through right leg to stand back up to start and repeat for 12–15 reps; switch sides. 

SEE ALSO: Sculpt Leaner Legs 

4 of 5

3. Single-Arm Land Mine Row

Woman In A Gym Doing A Single Arm Land Mine Row
Edgar Artiga

WORKS: SHOULDERS, UPPER BACK

  • Stand with one end of barbell in land mine attachment or secured on floor; hold opposite end in right hand in an overhand grip with body facing the bar. Hinge forward from hips, lowering weight toward the floor in front of shins. Keep back flat and head in line with spine.
  • From this position, pull bar toward torso with right arm, keeping right elbow close to body. Hold for one count, then slowly lower bar toward floor. Repeat for 12–15 reps; switch sides.

SEE ALSO: How to Build a Better Back

5 of 5

4. Barbell Rollout

Woman In A Gym Doing A Barbell Rollout
Edgar Artiga

WORKS: CORE

  • Kneel on the floor about a foot behind a barbell set with weight plates. (Place a pad under knees if necessary for comfort.) Place hands on bar wider than shoulder distance.
  • Slowly roll bar forward along the floor, keeping shoulders down and abs tight. Continue until body is fully extended or as far as you can without losing control.
  • Slowly roll bar back to starting position and repeat. Do 12–15 reps.

SEE ALSO:  Get 6-Pack Abs in 4 Weeks 

Topics:
Comments