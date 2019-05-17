The 10 Most Shredded Physiques of All Time

Ripped, peeled, diced, shredded, grainy: high-def bodybuilding has many words for the extra-lean. They all basically mean “Holy $#%@!”—and here we’re celebrating 10 competitors who repeatedly displayed expletive-worthy physiques.

In assembling this list, we had two requirements. First, they had to be IFBB pros. Secondly, they had to consistently serve up cuts like a sushi chef. Samir Bannout displayed amazing muscle separation when he won the 1983 Mr. Olympia, but he was too frequently smooth in the years before and after. He’s not here, but nine men and one woman are. Ripped, peeled, diced—whatever you call them, they’ve helped bodybuilding go HD.