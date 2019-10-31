@natediaz209/@kyrieirving/@venuswilliams/Instagram

Top 10 Athletes Living the Vegan Lifestyle

Check out the athletic superstars who made the switch to veganism.

Kai Greene recently decided that he was going to try following a vegan diet to see how he felt and performed in the gym. After some social media dialogue, former World’s Strongest Man Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson had said he would be willing to try it himself. This all follows the recent release of the Game Changers documentary which was supported in part by 7-time Mr. Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger.

You might be surprised to know that neither “Mr. Getting It Done” nor “The Mountain” are the first in their respective fields to do this.

There are athletes across multiple sports that follow plant-based diets. Here are 10 who have given up meat and are still very successful in their fields of choice:

Nimai Delgado

The past M&F cover model and IFBB Pro League Men’s Physique competitor is very proud of his commitment to the vegan lifestyle. He boasts on his Instagram profile that he's “never eaten meat.” He also does podcasts and creates content around the topic.

Harriet Davis, MD

Davis is a physician as well as an IFBB Pro League bikini competitor. She was the winner of the San Antonio Bikini Masters show in 2018. She has competed as a professional for five years and has been a vegan for more than 20 years.

@ilyailyinforever/Instagram
Ilya Ilyin

Ilyan has won two Olympic gold medals and four world championships in the world of weightlifting. He’s now training for the 2020 Games in Tokyo and been following a vegan lifestyle since 2012.

@patrikbaboumian/Instagram
Patrik Baboumian

You might recognize this man from Game Changers. A Strongman from Germany, Baboumian has been a full-time vegan since 2011. He's won various competitions including Germany’s Strongest Man and held world records at different points in his career.

@bryanldanielson/Instagram
Daniel Bryan

Bryan is a former WWE champion and has been considered a top star in the promotion for almost a decade. He became a vegan in 2009 after dealing with elevated liver enzymes as well as staph infections. He credits the lifestyle for his shape and performance in the ring.

@kyrieirving/Instagram
Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets star has had beef with different people in the NBA, but it’s no longer on his personal menu. He made the switch in 2017 when he was still a member of the Boston Celtics.

@mathieu_era/Instagram
Tyrann Mathieu

“Honey Badger” credited going vegan for helping him feel more energetic as well as losing 16 pounds. The Kansas City Chiefs safety formally made his transition back in 2016.

@cameron1newton/Instagram
Cam Newton

Newton is in his ninth year as quarterback of the Carolina Panthers. He has faced various injuries over his career but credits following a plant-based food plan for helping him while recovering.

@venuswilliams/Instagram
Venus Williams

Williams has won her share of majors in the sport of tennis over the course of her decade-plus career. She became a vegan after being diagnosed with Sjögren’s syndrome, an autoimmune disease that can cause excessive fatigue.

@natediaz209/Instagram
Nate Diaz

Diaz made his return to the Octagon in August and won his fight against Anthony Pettis. He’s been calling himself a vegan since he was a teenager.

