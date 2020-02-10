What Will John Cena Do Next?

How China Changed His Training

Case in point: weight training. A constant in Cena’s life, his workout program has gone through significant changes over the years. Age, travel, career pressures, wear and tear—it all adds up.

And it all came to a head when Cena was filming Project X-Traction. The Chinese-funded production was shot in China, which required Cena to live in the country for six months. It was there that he discovered the limitations of his emphasis on strength training.

“Living in China gave me an honest assessment,” admits Cena. “It’s a completely different environment that’s more focused on speed and flexibility rather than strength. Being there for six months, I was forced to adapt.”

For years, the 6'1" actor and WWE superstar had carried 250 pounds on his thick frame. But in China, he quickly learned that range of motion was far more valued over brute strength.

“They would say, ‘Dude, I don’t care how much you bench or squat, can you touch your foot to your head?’ I said, ‘No. Who can do that?’ ‘Well, everyone here. And, by the way, you’re going to start, and we’re going to begin by stretching you out like taffy.’ ”

His Chinese colleagues had a point. “I didn’t do enough flexibility, simply out of neglect. I couldn’t move very well,” he says.

Cena learned the value of stretching, and it’s now a high priority (more on that later). His entire outlook changed dramatically. While he’s lost size and strength as a result, he’s gained more functional ability and has suffered fewer aches and pains.

“I actually lost 20 pounds. Now I’m about 240-ish, and I’ve basically taken 50 kilograms [112.5 pounds] off the bar on every lift. But I feel better. I’ve always had back problems, but after seven months of stretching and working on flexibility, I have none.”

Don’t worry, longtime Cena fans. He’s still superhero-size. But he came to the realization that aging deserves respect, and hard training can be just as satisfying even if you’re not going for personal records and maximum muscle size. To Cena, the most important principle is consistency, no matter what your goals are.

“People will ask me, ‘What’s the best advice you can give somebody?’ They’re expecting me to say, ‘Well, bro, here’s the secret.’ The secret is commit. Commit and do the work. I get tired of people not believing me when I say that.”

Making a Difference with kids and Vets Cena’s success and his family--friendly image have earned him the adulation of children around the world, and he has responded. He holds the record for most wishes granted for the Make-A-Wish Foundation with more than 600 and counting. To Cena, it’s time well spent.

“People always ask me about Make-A-Wish, saying things like, ‘Dude, that must be so hard.’ No way! Make-A-Wish is awesome. The families are excited, the kids are excited. It’s happiness. I’m aware that they’re facing some difficult times. I tell them I can’t relate, but I can listen. I’m there with the mindset that I’m supposed to bring joy to these people. And by the way, they bring equal joy to me.”

Somehow, Cena has found time for another worthy organization called the FitOps Foundation. FitOps was created in 2016 by Matt Hesse, a veteran himself and CEO of Performix—a sports company with gyms and world-class supplements. Its brand mantra: “Fuel Your Purpose.”

Hesse created the foundation to help veterans replace the loss of purpose many feel when they return home from serving their country with a career in the fitness industry. FitOps holds camps in Arkansas and Georgia (it’s in the process of establishing a permanent base of operations in northern Arkansas) that offer personal training certification for qualifying veterans. FitOps equips vets with newly acquired skills to help them transition from serving on the battlefield to changing clients’ lives. Hesse believes his personal mission is to address veteran suicide through the power of fitness and has enlisted Cena to tackle the massive endeavor with him.

Cena has long been an enthusiastic supporter of U.S. military forces. In 2019, he pledged to match all donations made to FitOps between Sept. 30 and Nov. 11 (Veterans Day), up to $1 million. He’s also been making personal appearances at its training locations. But there’s no red carpet or entourage involved when Cena arrives, just camaraderie and iron. To Cena, it’s a humbling and rewarding experience to train with vets.

“It didn’t matter who I was to them. They were weeks into their camp, and I’m the new guy. I’m over in a corner just warming up, out of everybody’s way, and one of the veterans says, ‘Hey, what do you want to do? Doing lower-body stuff?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, let’s squat.’ ”

As with the Make-A-Wish children, he recognizes that he hasn’t had the same experiences as the veterans. “I have never tried to put myself in their shoes. I always just let them know, ‘Guys, this is life in my lens, and this is the thing that I can offer you. And I’m a good listener, so let’s just hash it out.’ ”

It says a lot about Cena that he’s just as comfortable around seasoned military vets as he is around children stricken with serious illnesses. He has a natural empathetic outlook and is able to make a genuine emotional connection with people across a wide spectrum of backgrounds. To Cena, it’s about living with a purpose.

“I just don’t go to work,” he says. “I want to be involved with things I love. And that is the main driving force that’s keeping me going.”