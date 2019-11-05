Courtesy of Weider Health and Fitness / M+F Magazine

6 Keys to Effective Training According to Dave Draper

Follow these words of advice from the golden age of bodybuilding.

Courtesy of Weider Health and Fitness / M+F Magazine

In many bodybuilding circles Dave Draper is an Iron God. A legend from what is known now as the golden era of bodybuilding, he started his career by winning the Mr. New Jersey title at 21.

Soon after, he bought a one-way ticket to Santa Monica, CA and began working out at the infamous "Dungeon," and soon the original Gold's Gym, where he rubbed elbows with bodybuilding elite: Zane, Schwarzenegger, and Columbu to mention a few. By the age of 25, he placed 4th in the Mr. Olympia competition. 

There is absolutely no debate that he paid the iron price for his success. Here are his 6 keys to hitting your workout and fitness goals. 

Courtesy of Weider Health and Fitness / M+F Magazine
GOAL SETTING

Set realistic goals. From the beginning and throughout your training, experience victory in every workout and be careful not to fall victim to mental and physical burnout.

Planning to look like Rambo in a few short months will be frustrating and may cause you to give up your training entirely.

Courtesy of Weider Health and Fitness / M+F Magazine
COMMITMENT

Commitment is the big power switch of our mental mechanism to see if we have the juice to crank the engine and keep it running. Commitment is your personal promise to realize your challenge and is vital in aspiration.

The naturally occurring ingredients of commitment are consistency, persistence, and determination. These gut disciplines paired with patience and faith set you in positive motion toward your muscular goals.

Courtesy of Weider Health and Fitness / M+F Magazine
ENTHUSIASM

Each workout is a unique and separate experience unto itself.

Events of the day, mood, energy levels, and tensions affect every performance differently. Gather up as much enthusiasm as possible before each workout so you enter the gym with energy and a positive attitude.

Your training must not become a chore. This is negative energy, producing negative results, and must be willfully resisted.

Chris Lund/ Courtesy of Weider Health and Fitness / M+F Magazine
ORDER IN TRAINING

An orderly and intelligent training routine is a major tool in achieving your goals.

How many hours per day and days per week can you devote to training? Answer this and design an efficient routine that includes only basic exercises.

Working your midsection first, followed by chest, back, shoulders, biceps, triceps, and legs is a good rule of thumb.

Choose two exercises per body part and three to four sets of eight to 12 reps, with a day’s rest between muscle groups if you’re just getting started.

Courtesy of Weider Health and Fitness / M+F Magazine
PACE AND ATTITUDE

Keep workouts efficient, but do not hurry your training. A hurried attitude produces anxiety, nervousness, and agitation. Instead, set a vigorous pace that reflects excitement, confidence, and determination.

Focus on the muscles involved and the feelings that result. Look for your groove. Training form is your priority, and practice makes perfect. Learn to lift weights smoothly, sacrificing the poundage used to gain quality in your performance.

Don’t be anxious to overload your body and struggle to lift more than you can handle. This will create poor style and result in disappointment.

Russ Warner/ Courtesy of Weider Fitness / M+F Magazine
REMEMBER TO
  • Set a realistic short- and longterm goal.
  • Plan an orderly and thorough routine to train your entire body.
  • Commit to your routine for four  or five weeks; you’ll see changes and benefits, develop perseverance, and create a habit.
  • Recognize enthusiasm for training as the main driving force to succeed.
  • Ease into a training program with a wholesome, thoughtful nutritional plan.
  • Be confident that application of these principles will produce the desired results.

