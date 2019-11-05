6 Keys to Effective Training According to Dave Draper

Soon after, he bought a one-way ticket to Santa Monica, CA and began working out at the infamous "Dungeon," and soon the original Gold's Gym, where he rubbed elbows with bodybuilding elite: Zane, Schwarzenegger, and Columbu to mention a few. By the age of 25, he placed 4th in the Mr. Olympia competition.
There is absolutely no debate that he paid the iron price for his success. Here are his 6 keys to hitting your workout and fitness goals.
GOAL SETTING
Set realistic goals. From the beginning and throughout your training, experience victory in every workout and be careful not to fall victim to mental and physical burnout.
Planning to look like Rambo in a few short months will be frustrating and may cause you to give up your training entirely.
COMMITMENT
Commitment is the big power switch of our mental mechanism to see if we have the juice to crank the engine and keep it running. Commitment is your personal promise to realize your challenge and is vital in aspiration.
The naturally occurring ingredients of commitment are consistency, persistence, and determination. These gut disciplines paired with patience and faith set you in positive motion toward your muscular goals.
ENTHUSIASM
Each workout is a unique and separate experience unto itself.