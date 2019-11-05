6 Keys to Effective Training According to Dave Draper

In many bodybuilding circles Dave Draper is an Iron God. A legend from what is known now as the golden era of bodybuilding, he started his career by winning the Mr. New Jersey title at 21.

Soon after, he bought a one-way ticket to Santa Monica, CA and began working out at the infamous "Dungeon," and soon the original Gold's Gym, where he rubbed elbows with bodybuilding elite: Zane, Schwarzenegger, and Columbu to mention a few. By the age of 25, he placed 4th in the Mr. Olympia competition.

There is absolutely no debate that he paid the iron price for his success. Here are his 6 keys to hitting your workout and fitness goals.