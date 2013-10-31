The 8 Scariest American Health Facts

Despite America's reputation as a world power, our nation falls short in some frightening ways. Currently, two in three Americans are considered overweight or obese and only one in three adults get the recommended amount of physical activity per week. Not only are Americans exercising less, they're eating more—between 1970 to 2008, the average number of daily calories consumed per person increased by 600.

But we don't have to be defined by statistics. Here, we share some of the most sobering facts about the state of health in America. All of them are preventable with lifestyle changes like healthier eating and more exercise. Knowing is half the battle, and if you make these healthy changes now, you can avoid becoming one of these statistics.