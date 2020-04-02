Every lifter knows that hitting the weights has plenty of benefits, but silky soft hands are not one of them. Blisters, calluses, and dry hands are common lifting woes that may seem unavoidable.

Even if you’re not putting up the usual pounds, we’re all taking the proper safety precausions of washing our hands extensively and slathering ourselves in hand sanitizers. Whether you got your rough and tumble hands from lifting or excessive use of hand sanitizer it doesn’t mean that you have to live with war-torn hands.

Take these steps to keep your hands soft no matter what your hand conditions are: