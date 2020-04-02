There are three main macronutrients: protein, carbohydrates, and fats. We know that each macronutrient has unique benefits, but what’s shocking is how few bodybuilders can tell you what their daily macronutrient intake is. They may say things like, “I just eat a lot of clean food,” but that’s no different from asking someone about their training and hearing, “I lift weights.”

There should always be a well thought out plan if you want to maximize your results, and that means you need full transparency, not secretive, “proprietary blends.” You need to know exactly what you’re putting into your body, so here are seven reasons to take control of your macros.

Layne Norton is a professional powerlifter and IFPA &NGA natural pro bodybuilder. He has a BS in Biochemistry from Eckerd College and a PhD in Nutritional Sciences with honors from the University of Illinois. He has written articles for magazines including Muscular Development, Planet Muscle to name a few. Learn more about Layne Norton: www.biolayne.com.