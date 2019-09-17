Amanda Suarez

IFBB

Take a Look Behind the Scenes at the 2019 Olympia

If you thought what you saw was exciting, just wait until you see what goes beyond the stage.

Amanda Suarez

Two days after winning the Sandow, Brandon Curry casually benched 315 pounds for multiple reps and moved 130-pound dumbbells to jumpstart his Muscle & Fitness photoshoot at Filthy Power Gym.

 


 

The 36-year-old bodybuilder became the 15th person to be named Mr. Olympia at the end of an exciting 2019 Olympia weekend. Between celebrity showings at the Olympia Expo and multiple first-time title winners, the Olympia and Olympia Expo were full of sights to see. It all ended with Curry covered in gold confetti on stage at the Orleans Arena.

After his photoshoot, we asked Curry what was running through his mind as he waited next to William Bonac for announcer Bob Cicherillo to reveal the judges' decision. His response? “How long is it going to take Bob to say my name.”

Check out the backstage scenes from the Olympia weekend.

Amanda Suarez

The women competing in the Fitness division were first to compete on the main stage at the Orleans Arena, and they brought a rainbow of colorful outfits backstage.

Erica Schultz

Juan Morel practiced posing in the mirror backstage on Friday night.

Amanda Suarez

Jay Cutler, the official Olympia Weekend Ambassador, spoke to competitors waiting in the pump-up room before taking the stage.

Erica Schultz

Brandon Curry, now the new Mr. Olympia, warmed up backstage ahead of the show.

Amanda Suarez

Nadia Wyatt does curls while waiting for her turn to step into the spotlight.

Amanda Suarez

Roelly Winklaar rested on the floor of the pump-up room on Friday night.

Erica Schultz

Cydney Gillion celebrated after taking first place in the Figure Division for the third time.

Amanda Suarez

Fans packed the Orleans Arena for both nights of Olympia Weekend.

Amanda Suarez

Patrick Moore of the Open Division hits a back pose on stage Friday Night.

Amanda Suarez

View of the first callout of the Open Bodybuilding division on Friday night.

Erica Schultz

Bikini competitors warmed up before taking the stage first on the second and final night of Olympia Weekend 2019.

Erica Schultz

Angelica Teixeira posed for the cameras.

13 of 21
Erica Schultz

Backstage celeb sighting! Shaquille O'Neal posed for a photo with U.S. Air Force members in attendance Saturday night.

Erica Schultz

Steve Kuclo flexed behind the curtain on the second night of competition. 

Amanda Suarez

Juan Morel kept those backstage happy through the show with a few boxes of his wife’s delicious cookies.

Amanda Suarez

William Bonac poses during the final Posedown of Olympia 2019.

Amanda Suarez

The top five patiently awaiting the judges' verdict.

Amanda Suarez

Brandon Curry (center) and William Bonac (right) stand on stage moments before the final results of judging were announced.

Amanda Suarez

Gold confetti erupted from both sides of the stage as Brandon Curry was named the 15th Mr. Olympia.

Amanda Suarez

Dexter Jackson, who was competing in his 20th Olympia and placed 4th, congratulated the new champ.

Erica Schultz

Newly minted Mr. Olympia Brandon Curry turns and gestures for a hug to his family who joined him on stage. 

