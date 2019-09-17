Take a Look Behind the Scenes at the 2019 Olympia

After his photoshoot, we asked Curry what was running through his mind as he waited next to William Bonac for announcer Bob Cicherillo to reveal the judges' decision. His response? “How long is it going to take Bob to say my name.”
Check out the backstage scenes from the Olympia weekend.
1 of 21
Amanda Suarez
The women competing in the Fitness division were first to compete on the main stage at the Orleans Arena, and they brought a rainbow of colorful outfits backstage.
2 of 21
Erica Schultz
Juan Morel practiced posing in the mirror backstage on Friday night.
3 of 21
Amanda Suarez
Jay Cutler, the official Olympia Weekend Ambassador, spoke to competitors waiting in the pump-up room before taking the stage.
4 of 21
Erica Schultz
Brandon Curry, now the new Mr. Olympia, warmed up backstage ahead of the show.
5 of 21
Amanda Suarez
Nadia Wyatt does curls while waiting for her turn to step into the spotlight.