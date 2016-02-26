Compound barbell movements are necessary for building overall strength and a solid foundation for the rest of your body. But if you’re trying to focus on getting bigger arms and shoulders, squats and deadlifts alone aren’t enough to get you there because they aren’t targeting the triceps, biceps, forearms, and shoulders.

If your goal is to stretch out those sleeves, you’ll have to use a combination of compound and targeted assistance exercises to see real size and strength gains. Regardless of how you train, you’ll feel an awesome pump and get jacked in no time with these 30 essential arms exercises.