There is an old expression that still rings true. “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.” When it comes to physique development, if you want to achieve results similar to those that are admired, then it would make sense to do what they did.

If you want to develop a chest that makes a statement, then keep reading. The five men that share their knowledge have 14 Olympia titles between them. Their favorites range from old-school favorites to modern machine work. Take heed of what they have to say so your pecs can be among your strongest features. You can apply the advice with a custom workout at the end of this feature.