As we count down the days to the 2024 Olympia competition, many of the combatants are taking to social media to show how they are preparing for the most important date on the bodybuilding calendar. With $400,000 in prize money at stake in the Open Division, every training decision is serious business and for Akim Williams, the hammer curl could be key to cashing out in Las Vegas.

The Brooklyn Beast, or BKbeast for short, is widely regarded as one of the strongest bodybuilders on the circuit today, but that doesn’t mean he throws his weights around with abandon. In fact, Williams has often been a proponent of low rep volume because his coach, Ken Thompson subscribed to the theory that this regime helps to build denser muscle mass. If you’ve seen Williams’ physique, you would be hard pressed to argue with this technique. It also appears that the hammer curl is building the type of biceps that could really impact his chances of success at the ‘O’.

Why you should try Hammer Curls

“Crushing some biceps and they are growing lol,” wrote Williams, in what can only be described as a humble understatement to his almost 240K Instagram followers recently. In fact, the BKbeast’s biceps have to be seen in order to be believed: Round and thick, with an enviable peak, it’s no wonder that his fans feel that Williams has some of the best arms on the entire Olympia roster.

One of advantages of the hammer grip is that it allows you to lift a heavier load. A traditional bicep curl requires your palms to be facing up (also known as a supinated grip), whereas in a hammer grip, your hand is turned to the side with palm facing towards the other side of your body. Hammer curls tax your three elbow flexors (biceps brachii, brachioradialis, and brachialis) meaning that you will be targeting the biceps in your upper arm super efficiently here. Many people, especially heavy lifters like Williams, enjoy the hammer grip bicep curl because the angle feels more natural than regular curls. Also, it is often less painful to perform.

The BKbeast often opts to hammer his biceps by standing and using an incline bench. He holds on to the bench with his other hand to keep his body stable, isolating the lift for the working arm to it’s thing without his body moving around. Try for yourself by using a lighter weight for the warmup, and a heavier, lower rep volume such as 8 for the working set, allowing you to go heavy and stay in the range of hypertrophy for muscle building just like Williams. Contract the muscles and squeeze at the top, reaching a deep stretch at the bottom.

Akim Williams wowed the judges when he qualified for the 2024 Olympia by winning the Toronto Pro Supershow, and is betting on himself come October 10-12, 2024. “Just be you,” he told his fans on September 28. “It’s the only advantage you have. Because no one can be you, better than you can.” The BKbeast is looking to bring the best version of himself to Sin City.

